Applicants for the newly created criminal court judgeship for the 13th Judicial District Circuit Court will be formally introduced to the community during a public hearing set for next month.
The hearing is open to the public.
The 13th Judicial District includes Cumberland, Clay, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam and White counties. The new position was created by legislative act on May 11 and the appointee will take office Sept. 1.
Following conclusion of the appointed term, the position will be on the ballot in future elections.
Applicants applying for the new position, listed in alphabetical order, are:
• William M. Blaylock, Sparta, whose law office is on England Dr., Cookeville. Blaylock is currently an administrative law judge (hearing officer) with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, hearing unemployment appeals. He has held that position since 2007. Prior to that, Blaylock was a criminal court attorney.
• Rebecca Brady, Baxter, whose office is on Hearthwood Court, Cookeville. She is assistant general counsel for the Department of Children’s Services. An attorney since 2007, Brady has held the state position since 2013. Prior to that, her practice included criminal defense, family and juvenile practice.
• Shawn C. Fry, Cooke-ville, is with the Fry, Fry, Knight & Looper law firm on E. Spring St. in Cookeville. In practice since September 1998, Fry has formerly served as an intern and an assistant district attorney before entering a law practice partnership. Fry listed his practice of law as 90% criminal and 10% civil.
• Brandon S. Griffin, Sparta, is owner of Griffin Law Group PLLC on N. Spring St., Sparta. He has been in the practice of law since October 2013 and today practices most area of law, ranging from estate planning, criminal defense to civil litigation. Griffin estimates 30% of his practice is in criminal defense and 15% each in juvenile and real estate.
• Benjamin Marsee, Cookeville, whose practice is on N. Washington Ave., Cookeville. Marsee is an assistant public defender with the 13th Judicial District, a position he has held since September 2014. He also works as a part-time adjunct professor of law at Tennessee Tech University. Prior to joining the PD office, Marsee worked in private practice in Cookeville.
Full biographical information can be found at tncourts.gov, the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts website.
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will meet in Crossville during the public hearing July 18 and is expected to vote immediately following the interviews. The panel will send three names to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration.
The commission is made up of 11 members with William C. Koch Jr., dean of the Nashville School of Law, serving as chairman.
Other members are Craig Fickling, 13th Judicial District Public Defender; Ed Lancaster, retired Columbia attorney; Thomas W. Lawson, attorney in Nashville; Gilbert W. McCarter II, Murfreesboro attorney; Harold L. “Hal” North Jr., Chattanooga attorney; Brandon Pelizzari, 7th Judicial District Attorney; David W. Purkey, Tennessee Commissioner of Safety and Homeland Security; Alexander O. Waters, Knoxville attorney; Kesha Waters, CASA of the Tennessee Heartland; and Timothy G. Wehner, Jackson attorney.
The public is invited to attend the hearing and can express orally, or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. People with questions about the procedure may contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at John.Jefferson@
tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.
