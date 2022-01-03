It’s taken almost six months, but the trash and recycling convenience center in the Woody community is finally on its way to a new home.
The Cumberland County Commission with little fanfare approved the $52,300 purchase price of 3.6 acres from Earnest England during its Dec. 20 meeting.
The property is at 6598 Hwy. 127 N. Conrad Welch, county solid waste director, said efforts had been made to contact neighboring property owners.
“I did visit with the people on the left side, and I left messages with people on the right side,” he said. “And they were both contacted by the property owner and offered the property.”
County committees have been discussing finding a new permanent home for the northern Cumberland County facility since late June and early July, when it was learned that the Tennessee Department of Transportation had inadvertently neglected to notify county officials of the need to use a portion of the convenience center in the widening of Hwy. 127 N.
Commissioners also voted to accept $53,040 from TDOT. Of that payment, $26,640 was offered to relocate personal property that can be used at the new site.
The vote on both resolutions was 17-0. County Commissioner Jack Davis, 5th District, was absent from the meeting.
The Commission also agreed to quitclaim excess county-owned right-of-way on Dartmoor Dr. to One Bank. Bank officials want to use the property for additional parking needs. The bank is the only property that touches or has access to the excess right-of-way.
Other Commission action included a 17-0 vote authorizing county Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock to apply for federal assistance to purchase two 1-ton pickup trucks. The amount is not to exceed $80,000 under terms offered by the federal government.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock gave his report, which overall showed positive revenue numbers.
December sales tax revenues are more than $1.132 million, which Brock said is over the budgeted $1.021 million.
“Our projection numbers are holding up,” he noted.
December emergency medical services collections of $380,982 also exceeded the $333,000-per-month target, and property tax collections were at 26.7% in November, up 4.5% from the same period last year.
Hotel/motel tax revenues also continue to rebound, Brock said. With collections at $491,697 against a budget of $808,712, collections for the same period last year were $289,000.
Prisoner boarding revenues from the state are at $139,854 for four months’ revenue against a budget of $602,000.
