Cumberland County Fire Department personnel, their families and guests gathered once again for the annual firefighters banquet during which important events were highlighted and top department responders were recognized.
Upgrades and new equipment marked 2021 with the arrival of two new rapid response vehicles designed to give firefighters access to brush and woods fires and to respond with equipment loaded for those responses.
Fire Chief Trevor Kerley also told the group that additional equipment for personnel had been received and a new tanker truck recently ordered. He thanked the Cumberland County Commission for the funds to make the needed upgrades.
Emergency events of note during the past year included tornado responses in Pleasant Hill in April 2021 and on Lawson Rd. later in the year.
The department was kept busy in a search and recovery effort a plane crash and the body of the pilot of that aircraft in the late spring.
Mutual aid responses with other fire departments included assisting Fentress County with the recovery of the remains of a cold case homicide suspect, rescue of lost or injured hikers in Cumberland, Rhea and White counties and a tanker crash near Livingston.
The department recorded 1,118 responses last year which Kerley said was comparable with 2020. There were no fire fatalities recorded in the county’s jurisdiction last year.
Again, unintentional false calls led responses with 222 incidents followed by 197 property damage vehicle crashes, 131 vehicle crashes involving injuries and 84 emergency medical calls.
Firefighter responded to 44 structure fires, 19 mobile home fires and 62 vehicle fires. There were 78 responses to grass and brush fires.
April was the top month for calls responded to by the department with 120 for the month. It was also the top month for property damage vehicle crash responses. April was followed by October with 103 calls and May with 102.
Mike Findley recognized the county fire safety poster contest winners and one state poster contest winner. The state winner is second-grade Pine View Elementary student Olivia Kimbro.
County winners were Anna Scheele, kindergarten, Crab Orchard; Zachariah Neal, first grade, North Cumberland; Teagen Clark, second grade, Pine View; Elijah Neal, third grade, North Cumberland; Scarlett Kimbro, fourth grade, Pine View; Colten Ricketts, fifth grade, Crab Orchard; Valerie Clarkson, New Colossus Academy; Sofie Price, seventh grade, Pine View; Amanda Fuso, Christian Academy of the Cumberlands; and Isabella Price, ninth grade, Stone Memorial High School.
Findley also reported that the department had installed for the public 500 smoke alarms and around 50 carbon monoxide detectors.
The Brothers Keepers Cumberland County chapter donated funds to purchase an escape ladder donated to Pleasant Hill Elementary, the only county school with a second floor.
Top responders in the department for 2021 were recognized. They are Zachary Early, 203; Dylan Cole, 150; Gene Messersmith, 141; Shawn Aytes, 135; and David Schlabach, 98. Rookie of the Year, a new award, was presented to Braxdon King who had 238 responses while undergo training for firefighter certification.
Top responders in each district included: Central District, Zathian Early, 11; Robert Russell, District 3-Homestead; Rick Bilbrey, District 3-Alloway; Randy Bilbrey, District 4-Genesis; Jay Young, District 4-Peavine; Hunter Garrett, District 5-Lake Tansi; Randall Dye, District 5-Midway; J.D. Dyer, District 5-Big Lick; Wayne Findley, District 6-Crab Orchard; Chris Jenkins, District 6-Westel; Joseph Bray, District 7-Hebbertsburg; James Wattenbarger, District 7-Plateau; Austin Rose, District 7-Rinnie; Barney Earhart, District 7-Mayland; Gary Blaylock Jr., District 8-Pleasant Hill; and Casey Clark, District 8-Taylor’s Chapel.
Volunteers and fulltime firefighters were recognized for years of service to the county. Reaching landmarks in service were:
•40 years — Wayne Findley;
•30 years — Jerry DeRossett and Gary Hubbard;
•25 years — Jason Hughes;
•20 years — David Earhart and Roy Vanwinkle;
•15 years — Clayton Tanner, David Morgan and James Threet;
•10 years — Jared South; and,
•5 years — Charles Cooper, Trevor Carter, Billy Phipps, Robert Ball, David Kappler, Chris Young, Braeden Adams, Logan Adams, Kenny Stone and Thomas Vance.
