A former graduate of Cumberland County High School has returned—this time, as principal.
At the beginning of the spring semester, Scott Calahan was hired as the new principal of CCHS, after former principal Karri Hobby was promoted to central office as the new pre-K-eighth grade supervisor.
“This is home. This is my alma mater, and I was excited about the opportunity to come back home,” Calahan said.
Calahan has been working in education for more than 20 years, with his career beginning as a physical education teacher at Satsuma High School in Mobile, AL in 2002.
After a year there, he moved back to Crossville to teach lifetime wellness and ACT prep at Cumberland County High School. Three years later, Calahan was hired at the newly-opened Stone Memorial High School as the head of the physical education department, a position he retained until May 2011.
Calahan also isn’t new to the role of principal, as after he left Stone Memorial, he became the principal of Harriman High School in Roane County, spending more than a decade in this role before being hired as the new CCHS principal.
Calahan originally chose a career in education out of a desire to serve his community.
“I always wanted to give back and help kids find a similar path in terms of support, and have those people in their lives they can depend on and lean on to help guide them to do bigger and better things, pursue their careers and pursue their passions,” Calahan said.
The position for CCHS principal opened in late December, and Calahan took the chance.
“Truthfully, the biggest factor is I was able to speak with Director [of Schools William] Stepp on a couple of occasions and get to know his vision, get to know his goal for Cumberland County Schools,” Calahan said. “I was so excited about what he has planned, and so excited about what the board of education is working towards right now in all the schools in Cumberland County.
“I thought I needed to take advantage of the opportunity, and try to get in line with that way of thinking—that movement to make Cumberland County Schools the premier school system in the state,” Calahan continued.
So far, Calahan has reported a positive experience in his new work environment.
“The staff is tremendous, the kids are great—probably some of the most polite, well-behaved students I’ve been around—they’re just great kids. I enjoyed my time at Harriman, and those kids were phenomenal, too, but these kids, the number of them is slightly different than what I’m used to,” Calahan said. “I feel very honored and blessed to come back and serve, help my teachers and students be the best that they can be.”
Similar to many schools across the state, Calahan said that one of the goals he is working towards is a higher attendance rate for the students.
“Attendance is key. We’ve got great teachers in the classrooms. We need our kids in the seats,” Calahan said.
Another area that Calahan is looking to improve is academic achievement and growth.
“We’re really working to help give teachers some tools and strategies that will help kids grow and become higher achievers,” Calahan said. “We have students of varying abilities and experiences, so we want to meet each kid where they are and help them be better than when they came to us.”
“One thing that I’ve always been a strong proponent about is celebrating successes of our kids, and the successes of the school and community,” Calahan concluded.
