The new buses the Cumberland County Board of Education will purchase this year will include exterior cameras.
BOE Attorney Earl Patton said the state had recently authorized school systems to install these cameras to record vehicles that fail to stop when approaching a stopped school bus.
“I don’t know how much that is happening out there,” he said. “I’ve certainly seen a few things on Facebook where some people have been upset that has happened.”
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, said the buses the board budgeted to buy this year will include this equipment. Director of Schools Janet Graham had previously reported the cost to retrofit the school systems bus fleet with exterior cameras was prohibitive.
The school system budgeted $550,000 to purchase five regular buses and one special education bus. Bus purchases are typically made in the spring with delivery in the fall.
Under the new law, school systems must establish an agreement with a law enforcement agency to handle preservation of evidence. Only certified officers can review the footage and determine if a violation has occurred.
Fines range from $250 to $1,000. The law allows all fines collected due to cameras to go to the school system. Schools can use up to 70% of the fine to defray the cost of the cameras and 30% can go to the school general fund.
The school system already has interior cameras on buses. Earlier this year, it revised its policy on storing those videos and allowing parents to view footage. Parents must make a written request to Graham to review the footage. The school system has seven days to prepare the video, which includes blurring the faces of other children.
“They’re not going to be allowed to see any child but their own,” Kim Bray, human resources supervisor, told the board’s policy committee in August.
All school buses have video cameras inside and the school system has the capacity to keep footage up to 60 days.
Other new legislation concerns the use of vapor products on school grounds. The law prohibits the use of vaping products in bleachers or public restrooms.
Patton noted the school system’s current Tobacco-Free Schools policy only prohibits smoking in the public seating areas and restrooms and within a 100-foot radius of building entrances.
The school system is also operating under a juvenile court order that vaping products will be turned over to law enforcement for disposal.
Another law requires the school system to develop a “trauma-informed” discipline policy that “balances accountability with an understanding of traumatic behavior.”
Patton said the school system may need to consult with Tennessee Department of Education for guidance on developing those protocols.
Another law requires all students in seventh through 12th grade who are suspended or expelled from the regular school program to be assigned to the alternative school — provided space is available. This includes suspensions of one day or more.
Graham said, “Our recommendation is that it be mandatory to come. To not come to alternative school would be unexcused.”
She said the school system is tracking students who are suspended to ensure they are referred to the alternative school housed at The Phoenix School campus.
“It’s changing how we suspend,” she said. “If you suspend a kid for three days for fighting, we have to call the alternative school. Stephanie (Barnes, principal) is keeping track of how many kids they have and if there is room available. You have to offer that.
“It gives those students the opportunity not to be out of school.”
The school system is also developing procedures for a new alternative school program to serve students in grades first through fifth.
“We’re going to require that there’s a behavior plan in place and the school has tried to work with the student for 45 days to change the behavior,” Graham told the policy committee in October. “We’re working on transition plans for when they go back to their school.”
Tennessee law will also recognize joint primary residential parents. Currently, the school system requires students to attend the school their primary residence is zoned for.
“That made the school admission process pretty easy,” Patton said. “This new law throws a wrench in that.”
Parents can choose to be named joint primary residential parents if children live with each parent an equal amount of time. The parents can then choose which parent’s address to use for the purpose of school enrollment and zoning.
Patton said the school board will need to consider a policy amendment to address the change.
The board’s policy committee will meet Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St. The public is invited to attend.
