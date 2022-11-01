ue to popular demand, award-winning needlecrafter Dorothy Dale is scheduling a new series of beginning crochet classes at The Rainbow’s End.
During the series on Nov. 14, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, participants will be taught and practice basic crochet stitches, how to read and follow printed directions, and many time and effort-saving shortcuts.
The goal is to complete a small project using some of the stitches, and then get started on a larger project of the participant’s choice.
Two class times are available, 9-11 a.m. or 4-6 p.m.
Class size is limited to allow for individual assistance.
Supplies are included in the $60 registration fee, which should be paid in advance at The Rainbow’s End at 25 Peavine Plaza on Peavine Rd., Crossville.
Individual classes are $25 each.
The Rainbow’s End is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call 931-484-9600 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.