Across the nation, observances were held remembering the 2,996 souls who were lost in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and on a plane that went down in a Pennsylvania field. Of that number, 341 were members of the Fire Department of New York. New York police officers and Port Authority officers also lost their lives responding to the call for help at the Trade Center. The four coordinated Islamist suicide terrorist attacks were carried out by al-Qaida on Sept. 11, 2001. In Cumberland County, many flags were posted at half-mast, like the one here in front of the Cumberland County Justice Center, so the nation never forgets the loss and sacrifices.

