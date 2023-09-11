Across the nation, observances were held remembering the 2,996 souls who were lost in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and on a plane that went down in a Pennsylvania field. Of that number, 341 were members of the Fire Department of New York. New York police officers and Port Authority officers also lost their lives responding to the call for help at the Trade Center. The four coordinated Islamist suicide terrorist attacks were carried out by al-Qaida on Sept. 11, 2001. In Cumberland County, many flags were posted at half-mast, like the one here in front of the Cumberland County Justice Center, so the nation never forgets the loss and sacrifices.
Never forget
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Marriage licenses: July 26-Aug. 28
- CCHS holds annual Homecoming parade
- School board passes on property offer
- Hwy. 70 W. bridge to be closed beginning Monday
- Two charged with trying to steal utility trailer
- Crossville waiting on state, fed road closure guidance
- DNA identifies victim in 1983 homicide
- Pair’s cause of death uncertain
- CCHS to host band contest Sept. 9
- Homecoming festivities planned
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.