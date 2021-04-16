MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues to have a critical need for O-positive and A-positive blood donations.
Critical need means there is less than a two-day supply. MEDIC continues to have an unstable inventory level for O-positive blood products.
Blood, platelets and plasma products on the shelves now are what will be used in a trauma event. It takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center is the sole supplier of blood products to Cumberland Medical Center. Products donated through MEDIC help community members in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Donors in April will be automatically entered to win a $500 E-Gift Card. One winner will be randomly selected April 19 and April 26.
The Crossville Donor Center at 96 Hayes St., Suite 204, offers appointments Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and the first Saturday of the month. Call 865-524-3074 or schedule an appointment online at www.medicblood.org.
Donors must wear a mask or face covering.
