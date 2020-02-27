Volunteering is a way of life for Crossville's Holly Neal.
“I always have,” she explained. “I think giving back is what we're here for, really.
“I get more than I possibly give ― and that's the truth.”
The petite, bubbly grandmother of three with the infectious laugh has a positive energy and a knack for making people feel at ease. It's something that's served her well in the 19 years she's served as director of United Fund, a nonprofit funding and support agency that partners with humanitarian organizations to help all segments of the community.
It's also a benefit to the countless volunteer hours Neal has put in on the Cumberland Plateau over the years. Her endeavors have ranged from PTO to sharing her faith with others through her church and heading up Cumberland County's first Relay for Life to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
The woman Cumberland County has come to rely on found herself center stage in February, when she was one of the recipients of the Tennessee Governor's Volunteer Star Awards.
“I was surprised when I got the first notification, because I had someone sneaky to ask for my information,” Neal laughed a few days following the ceremony in Franklin in which she and 114 other volunteers from 69 Tennessee counties were applauded for giving their time and talents to the common good in their respective counties.
“They are the backbone of our great state, and by giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs that would otherwise go unmet, they truly embody the spirit of giving,” said Jim Snell, executive director of Volunteer Tennessee, which presents the Tennessee Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards.
Neal agreed. “Let me tell you, the people who were there are a humble bunch of people. I was in real good company.”
Neal's volunteer work touches many lives in Cumberland County and the Upper Cumberland area. A dance instructor who was interested in all facets of her two daughters' lives, she became heavily involved in South Cumberland Elementary School's PTO.
“I became the popcorn person, and my friend became the cotton candy person,” she remembers. “So we became the Pink Ladies,” with strands of blush-colored spun sugar clinging to their hair.
Her friend, Glenda Bond, asked if Neal had taught dance to special-needs individuals. From that query came “adaptive physical education,” a class she taught first to Hilltoppers Inc. consumers and branched out to Martin Elementary School's special education classes.
That dovetailed with Neal's volunteer work with the Cumberland County Special Olympics, a cause dear to her heart. She chaired the annual sporting event for children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities, and she continues to volunteer annually.
Relay for Life piqued her interest through her work on the board of the American Cancer Society. That labor of love was personal: both of Neal's parents succumbed to the disease.
“The way they presented Relay, it was so grand,” she remembered of the early elaborate fundraising celebrations in larger areas. “But the more we talked about it, it became, 'What pieces can we do?'”
That enthusiasm spurred Cumberland County's first-ever Relay for Life, which has brought a festive atmosphere to raising funds for the American Cancer Society in its mission toward helping cancer patients and research to hopefully eradicate the disease.
Neal headed up the first celebration in 1998 and was named one of the American Cancer Society’s Top 10 Cancer Fighters. She continued in the role until 2001, when she found out the United Fund of Cumberland County was looking for a new executive director, its third in 34 years.
“I was not looking for a job,” the proverbial volunteer explained. “I happened to see it in the Chronicle. I was nervous, walked into the room — and I knew everybody in the room. That helped me.”
She’s confident that her volunteering experience won her the position, especially when she studied the list of 20-24 partner agencies.
“For many of them, if I had not volunteered in some way, I knew about them — except one. And I wished I’d known about that one.”
Today, United Fund has grown to encompass 35 agencies that address needs in the community that include shelter, hunger, youth services, child and domestic abuse prevention, physical and mental health, and various resources ranging from adult literacy to substance abuse prevention to Poison Control and the Rescue Squad.
“I still love it,” Neal said as she enters her 19th year as chief fundraiser for all 35 agencies. “We’re still doing well in our community.”
And she’s still volunteering. Following an example set by her father, she continues to give blood on a regular basis and has surpassed him in donations.
“Unless you have a medical reason, everybody can do that,” Neal said. “It doesn’t cost anything, except an hour, maybe — and it really is a gift of life.”
She spends part of each week in a fourth-grade classroom, where the students adore her visits, and she adores giving them love and encouragement on their school day tasks.
“I’m pretty convinced they don’t all get that,” Neal said.
She and her husband, Randy, are also heavily involved with the United Methodist Church. She has dedicated 30 years to working with youth and teaching adult Bible studies. In 2001, she began leadership with the District and Tennessee Conference. Three years later, she began representing the Tennessee Conference as a delegate to the General Conference and South Eastern Jurisdiction in 2004.
“I love the church,” she said. “But more than that, I love Jesus. And I love most of the people — and the ones I don’t, He helps me.”
Together, the Neals have filled in as lay supply pastors in area churches. They’re in the final months of completing commitments to a pair of small churches in Sparta and Van Buren County.
“I couldn’t do it without my family, and especially my husband” Neal said of her volunteering service. “The things he has done …”
Married for 45 years this December, the Neals’ family trait of giving time to help others continues with their daughters and their families. Both daughters are married to pastors who Neal refers to as her “sons-in-love”: Heather and husband Ryan Bennett are the parents of Tyler; and Joanna and husband Josh Newberry have a pair of girls, Lily and Claudia.
The grandchildren have inherited the compassion and volunteering spirit from Neal, who they call “MyHolly.” The oldest granddaughter has inherited another trait.
“She says one of her gifts is making friends,” Neal beamed.
The Neal family, complete with “sons-in-love” and the three grandchildren, can be found every Black Friday participating in their yearly tradition as bell ringers for the Salvation Army.
Neal has no intention of stopping her volunteering anytime soon.
“When I die,” she laughed. “I still think there could be something you can do. I think something else will come along. You can still call people … pray with them.”
During the Tennessee Governor's Volunteer Star Awards ceremony, Volunteer Tennessee executive director Snell noted that 1.6 volunteers annually give more than 137 million hours of service, the equivalent of $3.3 billion to Tennessee’s economy.
It means more than that to Neal.
“You don’t have to have a special skill set,” she said. “All you have to do is say ‘yes.’
“I think if someone could invent and bottle what that is that makes somebody want to volunteer, we could change our world.”
