A North Carolina man found hiding in a closet in a mobile home last week was wanted on warrants relating to a shooting in that state.
The TBI, North Carolina authorities and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office worked together to apprehend the suspect.
Rogelio Rodriguez Aguilar, 52, Farmington Dr., Greensboro, NC, was taken into custody without incident at a mobile home at 3070 Westel Rd. on April 24.
Warrants from Greensboro included assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm in the city.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator Tom Howard reported being contacted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and later Greensboro Police Department’s apprehension team, that it was believed Aguilar was hiding at the residence. He was reported to have fled the Greensboro area in a Dodge Dart car.
CCSO Investigators Bo Kollros, Anthony Loshbough, Bobby Moore, Michell Ward and Howard, along with Deputies Cpl. Rod Jackson, Sarah Smith and Michael Winebarger traveled to the location, a rock yard with two mobile homes on the property.
They spotted the Dodge Dart parked at one home. Officers approached both mobile homes and made contact with occupants of both. The two men denied knowing Aguilar and that he was present at either home.
Authorities found Aguilar hiding in a closet. He was taken into custody and charged locally as a felony fugitive from justice.
He will make an appearance in General Sessions Court at which time he can waive extradition or challenge being transported to North Carolina.
Efforts to obtain additional information from Greensboro Police were not successful as of press time.
