A North Carolina man who fled from a state trooper was taken into custody Sunday afternoon near the 317 exit on Interstate 40 and three people reportedly abducted during a domestic incident were freed unharmed.
Trouble is, the woman in the car with the fleeing suspect now tells authorities she, the man and her three children were just out for a drive and were not victims of being held against their will.
Federal and state authorities who have since looked into the incident and now believe no abduction or kidnapping took place.
The local charges will remain in effect for now.
The arrest involved a high-speed pursuit, passing Sunday afternoon traffic on the shoulder of the highway, a crash into an unoccupied vehicle and spiking of tires on the fleeing suspect’s vehicle before the man surrendered to authorities.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said in a press release law enforcement officers across Tennessee were given a lookout broadcast around 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a 2013 Ford Mustang driven by David Vann Edwards Jr. of North Carolina.
In the vehicle with Edwards were a woman described as a girlfriend and her three children, ages 3, 8 and 12.
The broadcast reported the man was armed and dangerous.
In reality, the reports came from the parents of the suspect who were reportedly in the process of obtaining a mental evaluation on their son, the Chronicle has learned.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Louis Guillebeaux, who is assigned to Roane County, spotted the vehicle traveling west up the mountain from Rockwood near the 347 mile marker.
The trooper notified authorities and followed the car into Cumberland County where assistance from local law enforcement officers was sought to conduct a felony traffic stop.
A second trooper joined Guillebeaux, and a traffic stop was attempted at the Airport Rd. exit (340 mile marker). The driver stopped the vehicle, stepped out, and then got back into the Ford Mustang and fled at a high rate of speed.
During the pursuit, speeds reached over 110 mph with the fleeing driver passing or traveling on the shoulder of the interstate to bypass Sunday afternoon traffic.
A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy attempted to throw a spiked strip onto the road to disable the tires on the fleeing suspect’s vehicle but was unable to because of traffic on the road.
A second attempt by Crossville Police and a sheriff’s deputy successful deflated tires on the fleeing vehicle just east of the 320 (Genesis Rd.) exit. The driver exited I-40 at Genesis Rd., struck a disabled vehicle parked near the exit ramp and then returned to I-40 where he continued to drive on disabled tires until he stopped near the 318 mile marker.
Edwards was taken into custody without further incident, and the woman and her three children were freed unharmed.
No injuries were reported to the participants or the public during the 20-mile pursuit.
Edwards was returned to Roane County, where charges of felony evading arrest and three counts of reckless endangerment were filed.
It is uncertain as to whether North Carolina authorities have charges on Edwards.
“THP will be the lead agency responsible for reports and charges filed against Edwards,” Cox said in his press release.
On Monday morning, investigators were still trying to unravel the mess of confusing reports and whether a crime beyond fleeing from police ever occurred.
