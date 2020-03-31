A damage survey team from the National Weather Service’s Nashville office concluded damages in Cumberland County were created by straight-line winds early Sunday morning.
“A brief EF-0 tornado with winds up to 85 mph hit the southeast side of Sparta early Sunday morning, March 29. However, most of the damage across White County and Cumberland County was caused by a wide swath of even stronger, and severe straight-line winds up to 95 mph,” the NWS reported in a post on its Facebook page Monday evening.
Wind damage across Cumberland, Warren, southeast DeKalb, Cannon, northwest Coffee, Bedford and Marshall counties also all appeared to be from severe straight-line winds which affected a very wide area, the NWS reported.
Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rick Williams reported the NWS visited Cumberland County for a damage assessment Monday, but an official report has not yet been released.
The Cumberland County EMA reported the county outside the Crossville city limits had reports of 18 houses with damage. The damage ranged from minor to major, with the majority of the damage being caused by trees falling on the homes.
Hwy. 70 W. had two homes damaged, Old State Rd. had one, Deck Rd. had one, Maple Branch Rd. had one house with a tree that fell on it that a female had to be rescued from by Cumberland County Fire Department, Poke Patch Rd. had one house with damage, Frost Rd. had one, Pomona Rd. had one, Bullard Lane had one house with a tree on it and a detached garage with heavy damage to the roof, Grace Hill Dr. there was a large garage that was completely destroyed, Northside Dr. had a large commercial warehouse destroyed, Deer Creek Dr. had two houses with damages, Fairway Ct. had one house damaged, and Iron Wood Dr. also had one home damaged.
There were multiple other roads affected with power lines and trees down.
Volunteer Energy Cooperative reported on its Facebook page just over 700 homes remained without power as of Tuesday morning.
“These homes represent 100 unique outages. We currently have 31 crews assigned to these outages. We will continue working until the last outage has been restored. We expect most homes to have power by the end of the day. Only the homes with extensive damage to their individual infrastructure may remain offline,” VEC reported.
