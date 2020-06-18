Crossville Police responded to a June 13 report of a naked woman running around an apartment complex, but before they could arrive on the scene, a second caller reported the woman was involved in a fist fight on a nearby city street.
Leslie D. Stump, 38, 136 Charleston Lane, Apt. 104, is charged with aggravated assault, assault, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Alex P. Brown, 28, 65 Ivey Rd., was cited into court on a charge of hindering a police investigation.
The incident occurred 11:37 p.m. in the area of Five Oaks Dr. and spilled onto Old Jamestown Hwy. where Stump was taken into custody, according to Ptl. Josh Parrigin’s report.
When police arrived, they found Stump completely unclothed and bleeding from the head as she walked toward Five Oaks Apts. from Old Jamestown Hwy. Because she refused to let officers check the source of her bleeding, an ambulance was called to the scene.
As officers waited for the ambulance, a man stood from a balcony at an apartment and shouted Bible verses.
Ptls. Ethan Wilson and Kobe Wilson went to make contact with the man as part of their investigation, but the male entered the apartment, locked the door and refused to come out to talk to officers.
Forced entry was made, and Alex Brown was taken into investigative custody.
Meanwhile, an ambulance arrived on the scene and transported Stump to the emergency room at Cumberland Medical Center.
As the ambulance arrived at the hospital, Stump allegedly jumped out of the back of the ambulance and went running down the street. She was apprehended and returned to the hospital but continued to try and leave. At one point it is alleged that Stump placed her hands around a nurse’s neck in an alleged attempt to strangle the nurse.
Stump then fled down a hallway and out the front door of CMC and ran onto S. Main St. She was apprehended at the corner of S. Main St. at Cleveland St. This time she was taken to the Justice Center and booked on the charges.
Brown was released after receiving his citation.
Bond for Stump was set at $13,750. She has court date of July 6.
Both will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court at a later date.
