In a short period of time around 9:30 p.m. Monday, E-911 Center received several calls of a naked man running out in traffic, armed with a baseball bat.
Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Brewer Rd. and found the suspect, identified as Daniel Silas Morgan, 26, 275 Shady Oak Lane, “completely naked and standing on the side of the road,” according to Deputy Norman Seiber’s report.
The report states it “was obvious at this time that Daniel was under the influence of some narcotic,” and Seiber and Cpl. Dustin Hensley took Morgan into custody.
The report states Morgan admitted to deputies that he had used methamphetamine prior to the incident.
Morgan was charged with indecent exposure and pubic intoxication. He was jailed at the Justice Center.
