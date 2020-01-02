MyRide Cumberland County helps seniors get back into the community, take care of their errands and maintain their independence, and volunteers are the key to keeping the ride share program going strong.
"You can't look at it as being a taxi driver," said Scot Shanks, who volunteers several hours each month. "You do it to help people."
As a member of the Crossville City Council, Shanks has heard from constituents about the need for more transportation options in the community. MyRide is a membership rideshare program that matches seniors with vetted drivers.
"It's a neat setup online," he said. Drivers use an app to see who needs a ride and where they're going. They can accept the rides that match their schedule. Drivers only commit to volunteering three hours each month, which can be as few as one or two rides.
"You can fit this in if you really want to help," said Beverley Amarello. She and her husband both volunteer with the program.
Chris and Ken Wattenbarger agreed. They travel quite a bit, but still like to be involved in the community, especially in programs that assist seniors.
"You don't have to be available every Monday for a ride," Chris Wattenbarger said. "You can take the ones that you're available for."
Shanks said some rides are already scheduled into 2020, though he typically waits to accept ride requests until a day or two before scheduled.
"I'll see if there are rides not taken and take those," he said, noting his schedule offers him flexibility to take those last-minute rides for someone.
"Usually, I can drop something I have planned and take a ride," he said.
While some volunteers are early retirees, others still work. But the flexibility of the program makes it easy for everyone to participate.
Drivers use their personal vehicles. They must be at least 21 years old, have a valid Tennessee driver's license, a clean driving record, proof of insurance and a background check. MyRide provides additional auto, medical and liability insurance coverage for volunteers. In addition, state and federal volunteer protection laws offer another layer of safety for drivers.
Volunteers attend a two-hour training session coordinated by Beth Stephens, the Cumberland County MyRide coordinator. She holds these at the Art Circle Public Library and schedules them as needed.
Once trained and vetted, they receive a T-shirt and vehicle decal to help them be easily identified by clients.
"The more volunteers, the stronger the program becomes," Ken Wattenbarger said.
He and Chris previously volunteered with a meal delivery program and are happy to continue working with seniors.
"Some folks are pretty much housebound," he said. "It's rewarding from our perspective to provide a much-needed service."
Volunteer Cindy Byers signed up as a volunteer after seeing a story in the newspaper. A self-described "road warrior," she thought it sounded like a great way to give back to the community.
"It's hard to take care of parents from afar," she said. "Some of the seniors are struggling, but they're so cheerful and glad to see you."
MyRide offers door-through-door service. The riders must be able to walk on their own or with the assistance of a cane or walker. The volunteers can help the seniors with their errands.
"And if they need help with groceries, we can do that," Ken Wattenbarger said.
Members pay the yearly membership fee and then pay $2 per trip, with $1 for each additional stop.
Chris Wattenbarger said, "Several seniors have said the program is miraculous for them because they have constant therapy or other appointments."
Bob Washburn drives from Pall Mall, north of Jamestown, to volunteer with the program. He spends the better part of the day driving seniors when he makes the two-hour round-trip drive to Cumberland County.
"I want to help others," he said. "That's where we get our true joy."
The big smiles he receives when he drops off a rider have been a priceless return on his investment of time.
Amarello has already driven three different women and enjoyed the conversation to and from their stops.
"I feel like they're already my friends," she said.
Individuals interested in becoming volunteers can contact Stephens at 931-260-6408.
