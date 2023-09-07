Downtown Crossville Inc. kicked off their annual downtown history tours for Cumberland County fourth-grade students with Crab Orchard Elementary on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The tours introduce students to the landmarks and history of Crossville’s downtown, including the Cumberland County Military Memorial Museum, with Linda Frazier sharing information about the local museum housed in what once served as the county’s courthouse.
Tours continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays in September.
