As the driver of a pickup truck Sunday evening was being placed in a patrol car for a one-way trip to jail, he told officers to “enjoy” the mushrooms they found.
The wreck occurred on N. Main St. at the entrance to McDonald’s around 12:30 a.m., according to Ptl. Amy Sherrill’s report. It was a single vehicle crash.
Arrested at the scene was Tyler Cameron Flowers, 32, Shoreline Dr. He is charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance for sale and/or delivery.
Police and fire units were dispatched to the scene after a 2014 Ford Ranger pickup had reported driven down the grassy median strip and overturned, landing on its side. First reports indicated someone might be trapped inside the vehicle but after responders arrived on the scene, the driver exited through a broken windshield.
During the resulting investigation of the crash, police recovered 17.91 grams of what was identified as mushrooms, digital scales and a loaded handgun.
Sherrill’s report states that after the contraband was recovered, Flowers told the officer, “Mushrooms are good for you and that I should try some.”
Bond was set at $28,000 and Flowers will face a hearing in General Sessions Court.
