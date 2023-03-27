The first-degree murder trial of Thomas Mack Arnold Sr., 41, charged in the September 2020, shooting death of Billy Ray Jones, was scheduled to go on trial March 20.
So was Vickey Michelle Cockrell, 52, charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault.
Arnold’s trial was postponed because of evidentiary issues, while Cockrell entered a best-interest plea.
A best-interest plea allows a defendant to settle a criminal case without admitting guilt but acknowledging there is enough evidence to likely result in a guilty verdict at trial. It is recognized in the record as a guilty plea.
Arnold is accused of shooting Jones, 63, as he was lying on a sofa in the front room of his Christian Rd. home on Sept. 27, 2020.
The case has been the subject of numerous hearings and postponements since Arnold was indicted in November 2021. This was in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic that resulted in a lot of cases being postponed.
During a March 19 appearance in Criminal Court, defense attorney Robert Marlow announced there has been issues finding some defense witnesses to serve subpoenas for court.
In addition, the state is dealing with an issue over evidence and is waiting for lab analysis.
Judge Gary McKenzie reluctantly said he had no choice but to postpone the trial in light of these issues and set April 28 as a status appearance in court.
McKenzie has designated May 16 as the new trial date if material witnesses are served and if both sides are ready to proceed.
In another case set for trial this week, Cockrell entered a no-contest, or best-interest plea, and qualified for judicial diversion.
She pleaded to one count of felony aggravated assault and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
The plea was then set aside because of the judicial diversion.
If Cockrell meets all terms and conditions of supervised probation for the next three years, she will then qualify to have the charge removed from her permanent record.
The remaining charges were dismissed.
The assault stems from a domestic situation on June 29, 2021, during which a gun was involved. The incident was investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Nate Lewis.
