A Crossville man was arrested last month after being accused of trying to run over persons present during a domestic dispute, according to a Crossville Police Department report.
Randall Wayne Bartley, 51, Fawn Loop, is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment (vehicle), felony aggravated domestic assault and felony aggravated assault.
The incident is alleged to have taken place June 27 shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to Crossville Sptl. Shade Foster’s report. Bartley was taken into custody at the scene without incident.
According to the report, police were dispatched to the Bartley residence in response to a “physical domestic disturbance” and upon arrival were told that the incident took place while Bartley was being asked to move from the residence.
When asked for keys to the residence, witnesses said Bartley reportedly tossed them onto the roof, causing an argument to break out between the suspect, his son and son-in-law.
The verbal confrontation culminated into Bartley allegedly entering his vehicle and and nearly striking a son three times and nearly striking the son-in-law once. Bond conditions were obtained after Bartley was arrested. He will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
