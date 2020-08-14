A multi-car crash on I-40 westbound near mile-marker 329 has slowed interstate traffic on both sides to a standstill. Be advised when when traveling on I-40 Friday afternoon. More information will be shared as available.
Multi-car crash causes delays on I-40 near Crab Orchard
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
