Middle Tennessee Natural Gas is working to expand the availability of natural gas service in Cumberland County. To do that, they need access to land owned by Cumberland County and the city of Crossville.
“We’re trying to lay a 12-inch natural gas pipeline to boost volumes of gas to the Cumberland County area,” Matt Stennett, vice president of operations for the gas utility district, told the county’s environmental committee Feb. 18. “We’ve had problems in the past. We’re limited in gas right now. We really couldn’t take any new industry to Crossville or Cumberland County where we are right now.
“This pipeline will allow us to do that and help growth for quite a ways in the future.”
The construction would not disturb the landfill, but instead follow an existing gravel road.
Conrad Welch, solid waste supervisor for the county, said the state had approved allowing the line to be installed at the site, which is still being monitored as a former landfill.
“They’re coming through the property, but they’re nowhere near the actual landfill,” Welch said.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said county attorney Philip Burnett had reviewed the agreement.
David Gibson, 4th District representative, said, “It sounds like a good thing for Cumberland County.”
The committee unanimously recommended granting the company an easement across property on Flynn’s Cove Rd., where the county once operated a landfill. It must be approved by the full commission, which meets March 15.
The project would also go across city property at Meadow Park Lake.
City Engineer Tim Begley, during the Crossville City Council’s Feb. 2 work session, said the city lake commission had approved the easement. The plan would include clearing a 30-foot wide right-of-way through what is currently wooded property.
The city has been discussing raising Meadow Park Lake to increase water supply for the area. Begley said the gas line would not interfere with those plans.
“The line is 20-foot above pool level today. That’s a little higher than we would be raising the lake,” Begley said.
Once construction is complete, the city could use the cleared path for recreation. Begley said the plan called for adding a 10-foot wide gravel path, and spread mulch to promote planting trees in the area.
“We’re also discussing using the bridge abutments to cross the creek,” Begley said.
The city has a bridge planned for below the dam to provide access to the far side of the lake for recreational opportunities. Begley said the company might partner with the city on a new metal bridge.
“They’ve been working on this since the mid-‘90s,” Begley told the council. “They’re currently having to subsidize the gas system on the south part of the county, and we have no growth with the current gas supply in the county. This is a big economic factor for the city to have this line installed.”
City Manager Greg Wood said a ceramic company looking to relocate to the area had selected a Putnam County location, partly because of the lack of gas service.
Mayor James Mayberry said there is sometimes a deficit of gas available in the county during the winter, when demand is higher.
“They have to haul it in in trucks,” Mayberry said. “This line, no matter what, is greatly needed now.”
The project is currently out for bid, Begley said. He isn’t sure when the council will be asked to consider an agreement.
Begley said, “They want an agreement to install the line. It’s not going to be an easement. Once the line’s installed, they want to have it surveyed and changed into a 20-foot permanent easement.”
Stennett estimated construction would take about 18 months. It’s the second phase of a 53-mile project extending gas service from Rock Island to Crossville. The section is 18.7 miles long from Crossville to Bledsoe County, with an estimated cost of $13.84 million.
“We hope to get started right away,” Stennett said, noting bids would be opened on Feb. 25. Construction would begin on the Bledsoe County side of the project.
Phase 1 was completed in October 2019, with 17.9 miles at a cost of $13.22 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.