The city of Crossville — or any municipality — does not have the authority to hire an independent medical director, an attorney from the Municipal Technical Advisory Service advised.
“She’s opined our contract with our medical director is essentially null and void,” Crossville City Attorney Will Ridley said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “Dr. [Mark] Fox provides a great service to us that is unique to any other city in the state of Tennessee. He can maybe still provide services as a first responder, if he’s willing to do so, or as a volunteer fireman.
“But we can’t contract with him at this time unless you can convince the legislature to make a law change in the future.”
Fox served as medical director to both the Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services department and the Crossville Fire Department for many years. In April, the county contracted with Dr. James Wojcik to oversee its EMS program and, by extension, the first responder program throughout the county.
The city has an agreement with the county to offer first responder services through its emergency departments. First responders are the first people to arrive at a medical emergency and authorized to provide emergency care under protocols established by the medical director until EMS arrives.
Fox is a general surgeon with Crossville Medical Group and has worked with the city fire department for many years. In 2020, the city agreed to furnish a vehicle to allow Fox to respond to emergency scenes and to pay for an additional medical liability insurance policy.
The cost of the insurance premium and the $200 monthly stipend paid to Fox comes to about $4,800 a year, plus maintenance for the vehicle.
Shortly after the county’s personnel change, the council looked at options to keep Fox in some capacity with the city, perhaps changing the title to chief medical officer and changing the duties.
During discussion in May, Fox said there are several things he could do that would not fall under the city’s agreement for first responder services, such as the firefighter cancer surveillance program, the city’s AED program and workplace safety training.
“Those things need oversight that is out of the purview and the responsibility of the county EMS medical director,” Fox said.
Fox said he could respond with the fire department on a mutual-aid call in a neighboring county to assist with rescue of an injured hiker, for example, and the firefighters could administer advanced care. That would fall outside the first responder program, he said.
Fox has responded to emergency scenes. When doing so, Fox said, “I’m not responding as a first responder. I’m the most advanced responder. I’m not responding under the auspices of the county EMS medical director. I’m a standalone entity.”
That distinction led to the request for an opinion from MTAS. Ridley noted that as a representative of the city, he did not feel Fox was a “standalone entity.”
“You can still provide first-responder services. You just have to do it subject to the county medical director’s guidance and protocols,” Ridley said in May.
Councilman Scot Shanks said, “We’ve got someone with incredible talent who wants to do this, is highly supported by the fire department, is paid practically nothing to do it.”
At the June council meeting, Ridley said the opinion of MTAS is that the contract is null and void. The city manager will need to seek the return of equipment in possession of Fox, primarily a Chevy Tahoe owned by the city Fox used to respond to emergency scenes.
Ridley said the council could ask the Tennessee General Assembly to consider changes to the law when it reconvenes next January. The resolution could seek a general change in law or ask for a private act that applies only to Crossville.
Councilman Scot Shanks said, “This is an opinion. We didn’t get what I was hoping. Do you feel the only alternative is to go the route you mentioned at the state level?”
Ridley said he was looking for a way to have a medical director that served as a first responder on the city’s agreement with the county.
“The opinion of MTAS is there’s just no authority to do it to begin with. I think the only thing you can do is ask for the state law change,” he said.
“He can be a first responder. That’s a different care than a medical doctor, which is what brought us to this issue.”
Ridley also updated the council on an issue with a hangar at Crossville Memorial Airport. A plane has been disassembled in one of the hangars. The person does not have a lease, and the agreement with airport operator Azure Flight Support does not clearly define which entity is responsible for prosecuting an eviction.
Ridley said the situation presents a conflict of interest for him, and recommended the council hire Nathan Clouse, another Crossville attorney, for a one-time fee of $750.
Ridley said the case could potentially go before Cumberland County General Sessions Court, where Ridley is serving as judge. A special judge would be appointed to hear the case if it goes to court.
Shanks moved to approve hiring Clouse and moving forward with eviction proceedings, supported by Councilman Art Gernt.
