Motorists traveling Miller Ave. have likely seen the flashing yellow lights in front of Martin Elementary.
Those lights are alerting drivers that a new crosswalk signal has been installed — and soon pedestrians will be using the crosswalk to get across the busy street, though everyone needs to continue to use caution.
“Everybody still needs to be alert and pay attention to what the traffic is doing,” City Engineer Tim Begley said.
The crosswalk connects the ball park to Martin Elementary and the existing sidewalk along Miller Ave. A crosswalk at the corner of Miller and Stanley St. would have required a new sidewalk on the other side of Miller Ave.
“It was cheaper and made more sense to do this than to make people cross at the corner,” Begley said.
And then, there was still a strong possibility people would continue crossing mid-block, anyway, Begley said.
“Everybody tries to take the direct route across,” he said.
Begley said he’s seen people using the crosswalk though the signal is not yet operational.
“But pedestrians have the right of way in Tennessee,” Begley noted.
When the crosswalk signal becomes operational, the flashing yellow lights will go dark — until a pedestrian hits the signal to cross.
“When it’s dark, you don’t stop,” Begley said.
When activated, the yellow lights will begin flashing again before becoming solid yellow — a sign that motorists should be prepared to stop.
Don Cole, with the city engineering department, said, “Then it will go to full red. Then someone is getting ready to go into the crosswalk and it’s time to stop.”
The road is marked with stop bars to show motorists where they should stop when the crosswalk is activated.
As the pedestrians make their way across the street, the light will turn to a flashing red light. Motorists should always stop at a flashing red light or solid red light, Begley said.
However, if the crosswalk is clear, they may proceed through the crosswalk after stopping.
“Once it goes through the pedestrian cycle, it will go back to a dark signal,” Cole said.
It’s a new design for the state of Tennessee. Begley said they started working with the state several years ago.
“We didn’t realize we would have to do the signal,” Begley said. TDOT was working to develop the standards for the new type of crosswalk, he said, and that slowed the permitting process.
The Crossville signal — paid for by the city — is not the first of its kind in the state. There are similar designs in Athens and Nashville, as well as other cities. But use of the mid-block crosswalks is still limited, Cole said.
The crosswalk project includes sidewalks and access points that are ADA-compliant. There are also existing steps on the Martin Elementary side of the street to take people down to the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.