It’s paving season, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation has several paving projects planned that could impact traffic in Cumberland County.
TDOT will be paving on Pigeon Ridge Rd. and Dunbar Rd. beginning around May 30, with a scheduled completion date of July
31.
Motorists should expect slight delays during daytime hours for the duration of the project.
More details will be released as the information becomes available.
Several resurfacing projects are also planned for Interstate 40 in Cumberland County.
Lane closures continue from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday-Thursday eastbound and westbound from mile marker 333.5 to the Roane County line and from near Plateau Rd. at mile marker 311 to near the Obed River at mile marker 318.
Work is continuing on several road improvement projects in Cumberland County.
The Hwy. 127 N. project from I-40 to near Potato Farm Rd. will have temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages
as utility relocation continues.
The section of this project from near N. Lowe Rd. to north of Hwy. 62 in Fentress County will include bridge repair at Clear Creek.
Much of this section of the improved highway will be along a new alignment, with clearing work underway.
The Northwest Connector from Genesis Rd. to Hwy. 127 N. continues.
Interstate Dr. is closed from Stout Dr. to Genesis Rd., with a detour posts and temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Woodlawn Rd. and Genesis Rd.
Work is also continuing at the adjoining Buc-ee’s project, which can require traffic stoppages on Interstate Dr. and Genesis Rd. as short-term closure of city streets in the area.
