What first appeared to be a traffic fatality that tied up early morning school and commuter traffic on a busy Crossville street is officially ruled a suicide and the investigation has been closed.
The incident occurred on Feb. 24 at 4:47 a.m. on Miller Ave. near the Central St. intersection. Police were called to the scene on a report of a serious crash involving a 2011 Nissan Altima and found one person unconscious inside the vehicle, according to Ptl. Keith Sadula’s report.
Miller Ave. was closed from Tenth St. to Sparta Dr. during the investigation.
Investigators determined the Nissan was traveling toward the West Ave. intersection at a high rate of speed when it suddenly left its lane of traffic and traveled through the Baldwin Bookkeeping business parking lot.
The car knocked down a street light, crashed through a business sign, spun around and struck a tree, according to the incident report.
The 22-year-old Crossville man was pulled from the wreckage unconscious and unresponsive by emergency responders.
Lt. Larry Qualls, an accident reconstructionist, was called to the scene to investigate and, shortly after arrival, was called by emergency personnel and told to look in the vehicle for a gun, which was not immediately found. This request was made because head injuries suffered by the driver were not consistent with a traffic crash.
Qualls received a second call from Cumberland Medical Center asking that the vehicle be searched for a wallet for identification purposes. None was found.
During the search for the wallet, a handgun was recovered from the driver’s side of the vehicle that was not in plain view because of the violence of the crash.
When Sadula went to CMC’s emergency room, he met with family members who told him suicide notes had been left with the young man’s mother and ex-fiancée. Investigation further revealed that the deceased was talking on the phone with the ex-fiancée when the incident occurred.
Two witnesses were listed on the incident report and the investigation changed from a traffic crash fatality to a suicide incident and a property damage report.
The final report was released Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.