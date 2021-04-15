A Breckenridge subdivision resident was seriously injured after the vehicle he was driving crashed twice. The motorist could face charges once he is released from the hospital and evidence forwarded to the TBI lab is returned.
John Keith Newton, 52, Timothy Dr., was flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga following the single-vehicle crash that occurred April 7 around 2 p.m. on Timothy Dr.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Sarah Smith wrote in her report that when she arrived on the scene of the crash, she found Newton lying in the roadway near his Chevrolet pickup truck that had left the road and crashed into a tree.
Newton reportedly suffered multiple lacerations to the face and other injuries and told the deputy that he had a couple of drinks before leaving his home. The motorist also told the deputy he was suffering from a change in mental status.
Investigation led officers to the original crash scene that was found in the 700 block of Timothy Dr. Evidence showed Newton’s vehicle had left the road on a curve and had struck a utility pole with the rear of the pickup.
The driver then drove back onto the road and traveled a few blocks down the road before his vehicle left the road a second time and struck a tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.