A motorist passing through Cumberland County on Saturday reported to police a road rage incident on N. Main St. near the Interstate 40 interchange shortly before 8 p.m.
Crossville Police responded to a 24 year-old Cleveland, TN, man reporting that someone driving a Jeep had pointed a gun at him and that he lost sight of the suspect on I-40 traveling west.
The Cleveland man later called police a second time and reported he had found the vehicle parked at a Park St. address. He told police he had talked with the driver and the driver’s mother and was informed that the item he saw in the driver’s hand was actually a flashlight.
Crossville Police Ptl. Ethan Wilson then met both sides — one in the parking lot of the Justice Center and the other at Park St., where statements were obtained from all involved. Those statements were conflicting.
No charges have been filed.
