A Crossville man was arrested at the scene of a single-vehicle crash after police said he slammed into two businesses on the Fourth of July, causing thousands of dollars in damage..
Michael Richards, 58, 62 Autumn Lane, is charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He was later released under $1,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
Crossville Police were dispatched to the area of West Ave. and Miller Ave. shortly before 11 p.m. July 4 on a report of a 2004 Ford Sport Tracker running into a building.
Sgt. Jake Brink wrote when he arrived, he found the truck and crashed through the interior walls of LA Nails and Premier Loans.
“Many witnesses were in the parking lot of the shopping center and a few provided statements to responding officers,” Brink wrote. “I was informed that the operator of the vehicle traveled across Miller Ave. from the area of Sparta Dr., across the front yard of the shopping center, before entering the lobby area of Premier Loans.”
The report states Lt. Dustin Lester entered the business through the hole created in the crash and found Richards inside. Richards was checked by medics from Cumberland County Emergency Medical and Crossville Fire Department. He refused transportation to the emergency room.
Richards was given a field sobriety test and then taken to the Justice Center where he was booked on the drunk driving charge.
Damage to the businesses was placed at $20,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.