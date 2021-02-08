A West Cumberland County man on an early morning motorcycle ride who fled from a Crossville Police stop to near the White County line told police he “always gets arrested for driving on a suspended license.”
Lawrence Mack Parks, 32, 51 Parks Rd., was taken into custody around 3 a.m. last Friday on charges of felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license.
The incident began on Sparta Hwy. when Crossville Police Ptl. Brandon Griffin observed a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle traveling east at 70 mph. The rear tail light was flickering on and off as if there was a short in the wiring and Griffin attempted to make a traffic stop to inform the driver of the hazard.
A traffic stop was attempted at the Sparta Hwy. and Tennessee Ave. intersection. Instead of stopping, the motorcyclist performed a U-turn and fled toward Pleasant Hill at speeds near 90 mph. The cyclist traveled about seven or eight miles to Parks Rd. where the driver abandoned the motorcycle and attempted to flee on foot.
Lt. Dustin Lester, Sgt. Jacob Brink and MPtl. Crystal Massey chased the suspect down and he was taken into custody.
Parks told police he anticipated being arrested and wanted to get his motorcycle to his family’s property to avoid a tow bill. He was checked at the emergency room for injuries suffered prior to last Friday’s incident and released.
Parks was then booked at the Cumberland County Jail and faces a hearing in General Sessions Court.
