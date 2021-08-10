A motorcycle rider who refused to stop for multiple officers was nabbed by deputies after a lengthy chase through the countryside. The man was being stopped for riding the motorcycle without a license plate.
Daryl Bradley Vaughn, 45, 99 Oswego Ct., now faces charges of felony evading arrest, driving under the influence, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, registration violation and speeding.
Vaughn was also served an attachment for failure to appear in court.
The incident started on Taylor’s Chapel Rd. around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Powers attempted to stop the motorcycle driver near the Lewis Loop intersection.
The driver continued west on Taylor’s Chapel Rd. at speeds ranging from 35-49 mph.
At one point the motorcycle driver struck a bump in the road, causing the headlight to fall off the cycle.
The rider continued to Red Rd. near the White County line, traveled Red Rd. to Old State Hwy. and then turned east on Hwy. 70 W., traveling to Pleasant Hill.
Powers wrote in his report that the motorcyclist avoided his vehicle and attempts by other deputies to stop the fleeing man as it swerved in and out of oncoming traffic.
The rider then turned onto E. Main St. in Pleasant Hill and turned onto N. Sycamore Lane, attempting to travel through a yard. Deputies Ray Seiber and Tashua Stone and Crossville Police Lt. Dustin Lester subdued the man and placed him into custody.
During a search of Vaughn for weapons, a digital scale with white powdery substance on it was recovered.
Vaughn was taken to the Justice Center and placed under $16,750 bond. He will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
