The Crossville man whose motorcycle went out of control on a rural Cumberland County road last weekend died Saturday afternoon as a result of his injuries.
Trooper Bobby Barker said he was notified around 3 p.m. Saturday that Michael Hammons, 46, Mayberry St., died at The University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Hammons was critically injured Friday shortly after 7 p.m. on Bear Creek Rd. off the second entrance.
It was reported that a 2011 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle driven by Hammons was traveling west on the county road when the motorcycle went out of control on a curve, went into a slide on its right side, traveled down the roadway and struck a fence and barbed wire fence.
Hammons was rushed to Cumberland Medical Center by ambulance and later to The University of Tennessee for treatment of his injuries.
No information on funeral arrangements were available at press time.
