When Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Tristin Partridge was passed by a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction, reaching speeds of 100 mph, it wasn’t hard for him to find the driver … he simply followed the smoke.
The motorcyclist — who may have eluded law enforcement in Putnam County — is accused of trying to flee from the Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy but failed in the endeavor when flight was shortened by apparent motor failure.
Charles Dakota Reus, 22, Ed’s Lane, Sevierville, is charged with evading arrest, driving under the influence, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license and a registration violation.
The incident took place June 29 shortly before midnight when it was reported deputies in Putnam County had lost contact with a Harley Davidson motorcycle they were pursuing on Interstate 40 around the 302 mile marker.
Cumberland County deputies traveled to the area on chance the motorcyclist exited the interstate and traveled into the county. Partridge wrote he was traveling on Hwy. 70 N. when he encountered a motorcycle traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph speed zone.
In the area of the Plateau Rd. intersection, as the deputy slowed to turn around, his radar unit reportedly registered the motorcycle traveling at 100 mph.
In the area of the UT Experiment Farm and Education Center, Partridge wrote, he started seeing a large amount of smoke and in the 8000 block of Hwy. 70 N. found the smoke was coming from the motorcycle.
The driver was taken into custody without incident.
Reus was booked at the Justice Center and placed under $34,000 bond with a court date assigned in General Sessions Court.
