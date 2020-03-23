A Carthage man deputies said was driving recklessly on a motorcycle reached speeds of 125 mph in an attempt to escape arrest. The pursuit ended at a dead end on a county road last Tuesday, according to reports, and the driver was charged with possessing methamphetamine.
William Ronald Montanye, 35, 7 Bunnyhill Lane, Carthage, is charged with felony possession of meth, evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
Deputy Chance Dixon reported he observed a motorcycle “swerving inside its lane of traffic” last Tuesday around 1:25 a.m. and followed it to the 320 exit ramp where he attempted to stop the driver.
The motorcycle continued to the Pilot Travel Center off Genesis Rd. and then returned back onto I-40 traveling west at speeds reaching 125 mph. The driver then exited the interstate at the Plateau Rd. exit and fled on Baier Rd. to the dead end where the driver was taken into custody without further incident.
A plastic container containing a substance the officer said was consistent with meth, along with syringes, were seized and the driver jailed.
Montanye was placed under $23,000 bond and is awaiting an appearance in General Sessions Court.
