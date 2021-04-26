Cumberland County students will continue wearing masks the remainder of the school year after a motion to make face coverings optional failed in a 4-5 vote of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, cast the deciding vote Thursday night.
“I have agonized over this quite a bit,” Inman said as the vote stood tied at 4-4. “I’ve talked to many, many people in the school system as well as out of the school system. I vote no.”
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, moved to make masks and face coverings optional for the rest of the school year and during summer learning sessions.
“I think everybody has done great keeping our numbers down,” she said pointing to the extra efforts for cleaning the schools, keeping students from large groups and allowing for social distancing. “I’m not saying the masks didn’t help — everything together has kept our numbers low, and I am thankful for that.”
There were 26 days left in the school year the night of the meeting.
“I would like to see this go to optional. Give our teachers and staff and all of our kids the rest of the school year with that choice,” she said.
She also asked the board to consider how it would handle summer learning programs scheduled in June.
“Why not give optional a chance and see what happens and start working on our reopening plan for next year,” she said.
Chris King, 6th District representative, supported the motion.
Parents opposed to masks
As board members arrived at Central Services for the meeting, they were met by parents Kimberly Sharpe and Melissa Courtney and Courtney’s two sons, Colton and Cody.
The four held signs opposed to the school mandate for facial coverings.
Sharpe said, “They’re not listening to us. They’re not representing the parents.”
She said surveys in August indicated support for optional face coverings, as did the original draft of the school system’s reopening plan.
Sharpe questioned the research that has supported the use of masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, as well.
Courtney’s family recently moved to the area. At first, she chose to homeschool her children rather than send them to school with the mandate in place. But the kids wanted to meet people, so they decided to enroll.
“I’m glad I did,” Colton, a sixth-grade student, said. “I met a lot of cool people.”
But he doesn’t like wearing the masks or being subjected to disciplinary action if the mask falls below his nose during the school day.
Cody, a kindergarten student, rips his mask off as soon as he gets in the car each afternoon.
“He takes four or five deep breaths and then he tells me about his day,” Courtney said.
Hamby said she had talked with many constituents, most opposed to the mask mandate. Some said the masks caused their child to experience headaches. She also said it was difficult for adults and children to go for long periods without touching their mask. Others, she said, didn’t feel the masks were necessary and were uncomfortable to wear.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said the masks were not a punishment or a reward.
“Everyone’s done great. That’s awesome. But this is not something that was a punishment. This was a CDC and health and safety recommendation,” she said.
Medical advice
School nurse supervisor Marsha Polson said there had been a slight uptick in the number of students and staff either isolated for an active case of COVID-19 or quarantined due to exposure since spring break March 24-28.
“You can see a rise, as we anticipated,” she said. “Maybe not as bad as Halloween, Thanksgiving — but we did see a rise.”
There were 23 positive cases among students last week and 8 cases among staff members. There were 179 students and 5 staff members quarantined.
The county also had 38 new cases and 25 new confirmed cases on Thursday. There were 11 new and eight confirmed cases on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 133, an increase of 1 from the day before.
Hamby asked if the board should give more weight to the active cases.
Polson said quarantine was for individuals who had close contact with someone with an active case. Many cases of exposure take place off school grounds, she added.
“One case can affect 20-30 people,” she said. “Some of those cases — the ones may later on be a positive from that case.”
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, said active cases were down considerably from the winter, when there were upwards of 800 active cases in the community.
Polson said the warm weather and the availability of vaccines may be having an impact on active cases. She does not have specific numbers of students and teachers vaccinated, but said there were 500 teachers and 75 students vaccinated through scheduling facilitated by the school system. There are about 1,200 staff members working in the school system.
There has been one death among staff due to COVID-19, Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said.
Maxwell said attendance this school year had been good, in part thanks to the use of remote learning for students who are quarantined.
“Our attendance has run well into the 95% rate,” Maxwell said.
Polson said her recommendation as a health care professional was to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which are to wear a mask covering your nose and mouth, stay six feet from others, get a vaccine when available, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor areas and to wash hands often with soap and water.
Even people who have been vaccinated are still advised to wear a mask.
“We are still in the midst of a global pandemic,” Mindy Doyle, director of the Cumberland County Health Department, told the board. “The CDC recommends we continue to wear masks because we’re still learning about this virus … It’s just been a little bit over a year since we had our first case here in Cumberland County, and we’re still learning and getting information.”
Doyle said the health department continues to receive its allotment of vaccines, now available to anyone age 16 or older.
“We have to get more people to come get those vaccines for this to go away and for us to learn more about this virus and how we’re going to combat this pandemic and keep our kids safe,” she said.
There are new variants of the virus circulating. In Tennessee, the CDC reported Friday there had been 812 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, the UK variant.
“Why change?”
Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, said she had received one email asking her to rescind the mask mandate. Other communications to her had been in support.
“There was a whole bunch of people at one people in a mass message that said, ‘Leave them alone. We’re OK,” Parris said. “We’ve done really good this school year, so why change it, just for a few weeks?
“That’s what I heard.”
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said the board had been using every measure available to protect children and staff since the school year began.
“I can’t believe that we’re even considering turning our backs on every medical agency, every doctor, every nurse that I have heard anything from,” Brock said.
Hale said the board could make masks optional but “highly recommended.”
“[Parents] should have the right to say whether or not their child needs to go with a mask or not,” she said.
Hale, King, Hamby and Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, voted in favor of the motion. Voting against were Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative; Parris; Brock; Karge; and Inman.
Boston asked Maxwell to conduct a survey of staff and parents before the end of the school year regarding masks so the board would have that information as it began preparing its plan for the 2021-’22 school year.
