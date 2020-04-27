A motion to keep Director of Schools Janet Graham on the job for another year amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic failed. Instead, the board will move forward with interviews of four local candidates, scheduled for May 4.
The board will hold a work session April 30 to discuss the search process. That meeting will be held electronically, beginning at 5 p.m. with a special-called meeting to follow.
“Our school system, along with the 95 other counties, are in a critical period of time,” said Robbie Safdie, 2nd District representative.
He praised Graham and the rest of the school faculty and staff for efforts to reach out to students, develop learning packets and facilitate ongoing instruction amid the school closures that began March 16.
“I would like to see us postpone the director’s search and give the director a one-year contract,” he said. “This August is going to require a lot of organization, a lot of leadership. And I have no doubt the director of schools is doing that job right now.”
He moved to postpone the search for a new director and grant Graham a one-year contract, supported by Tom Netherton, 6th District representative.
Jim Inman, 1st representative, said, “To say that we don’t need to be doing our job because of this, I disagree with it wholeheartedly.”
He said the board has “good candidates to choose from,” and should go forward with interviews of local candidates.
Inman said, “We have already voted to proceed with a director of schools search … We don’t need to wait. We need to go ahead and do our job and interview and make a selection.”
Safdie said, “My motion was not to stop doing our job. My motion was to do our job. Right now, we need the kind of leadership that Janet Graham has demonstrated.
“We’ve already had one taste of working on a timeline that was too short. This board doesn’t need to do that again,” he added.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said it would be “disrespectful” to the candidates.
“You’ve given them this opportunity, and you’re rescinding it? I don’t think it bodes well for us,” she said.
The board received applications from four local candidates: Scott Maddox, Ina Maxwell, Dan Schlafer and Darrell Threet. Maddox, Maxwell and Threet are all currently employed by the school system. Schlafer retired from the school system last summer. Threet is also the son of board member Shirley Parris, who represents the 3rd District.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said, “We have essentially made promises to all of the candidates that the job is open. We have already voted and made it clear we feel that there is a need to change directions. I think at this point in time, it would be going backward and not forward.
“Yes, times are tough. But we’re going to be in this together. I think if we make the right selection, we’re not going to miss a beat, and we’re going to continue to educate our kids and take care of our teachers.”
Inman said not proceeding with the search would be a “slap in the face” to the candidates who have applied for the job.
“It’s saying, ‘No, we don’t trust you right now.’ I just think that’s wrong. I don’t think we should be doing that,” he said.
The motion failed 3-6.
Voting in favor were Safdie, Netherton and Teresa Boston, 8th District representative. Voting against were Inman; Parris; Anita Hale, 4th District representative; Brock; Becky Hamby, 7th District representative; and Karge.
Karge then moved to schedule interviews with local candidates at the first available date in May. Brock supported, but asked that interviews be set May 4 after 4 p.m.
“We could probably interview all four of the candidates,” he said.
The question was then how to proceed with an interview in the new era of social distancing. Inman recommended holding interviews at Stone Memorial High School in the auditorium, allowing the board, interviewee and others to spread out. There are ongoing questions about recommendations to limit gatherings to 10 or less people, though restrictions on businesses expire next week.
Inman said the meetings could include the candidates, board members and the press and be broadcast to the public, who is not permitted to ask questions during the interview process.
The motion passed 8-0, with Safdie passing on the vote.
Boston had previously asked board members to offer questions for the director interviews. They agreed to hold a work session Thursday to discuss the order or interviews, method for asking questions and other details related to the process.
“I wouldn’t oppose having about an hour-long work session to determine all these factors,” she said. “I don’t want to go in there and sit there and ask, ‘What can you do for us?’” Boston said.
“We have no idea what salary we’re going to offer them, what kind of contract we’re going to offer them. Are we looking at what they’re going to tell us during the interview, or are we going to tell them this is what the board can offer you?”
Inman agreed.
The board will meet via Zoom as the stay-at-home order continues through April 30. The meeting will be broadcast on Facebook.
