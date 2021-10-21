Crossroad Village is a new subdivision in Crossville with some 60 homes.
Now it has a new speed limit.
On Oct. 12, at its monthly meeting, City Council unanimously approved a motion to lower the speed limit in Crossroad Village from 30 mph to 25 mph. Mayor James Mayberry introduced the motion.
“I’ve heard some concerns from residents of cars going rather quickly,” Mayberry said. “The homes are in tight quarters and fairly close to the road. There also are basketball goals by the road and so on and so forth. The speed limit of 30 seems excessive to me through that subdivision.”
Council also discussed lowering the speed limit in some other neighborhoods as well. The mayor said the street and police departments have recommended that council consider lowering the speed limit in other neighborhoods and make it the standard. Remarked Mayberry: “That’s coming up in the future.”
In other business, council approved a number of bids/purchases and consent items it had discussed at its work session early this month.
Among these was approval of pump repairs at the Holiday Hills water plant to address what Mayberry, speaking after the City Council meeting, referred to as an ongoing thing.
“There’s always a pump going out,” he said. The cost of the turbine effluent pump repairs is $6,293.
Council also approved the purchase of a pedestrian hybrid signal at Martin Elementary School. The cost is $79,760.
Council approved temporary street closings (Main St. from Neecham to Lantana Road) for Boo on Main, a Halloween festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Council had discussed the event at its work session and heard from its organizers, DCI, Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce and Cahoot’s General Store, who are heading up Boo on Main for the first time after it was last held in 2018. Concerns were raised over the safety of the youngsters from the standpoint of the close proximity of vehicles.
City Manager Greg Wood said police want to expand the site because of what happened previously, when youngsters wandered down the middle of the street and encountered some cars.
“Kids and cars in the dark don’t mix,” Wood said.
Wood told organizers police officers were taxed after working a number of events and he didn’t want anyone to get hurt due to pushing Boo on Main through. He suggested they give council several months’ notice in the future. One of the organizers noted the delay was due to not having a chairman, adding that Tad Proffit, owner of Cahoot’s, had stepped up to the plate.
Police Chief Jessie Brooks said he would have to assign additional officers, from the usual two to three to six, to work the event.
“The secretary who registers the sex offenders has to have a detective with her at all times,” Brooks said. “This event is a magnet for sex offenders. Last time there were about 15 kids who were about 10 feet from their parents who were lost. The crowd was so big last time. We want to have an officer there to help kids if they’re lost.”
Boo on Main organizers said they’d like to do it for the children, adding it will be a success because there’s no safe place to take children for Halloween and it’s safer than walking around dark neighborhoods.
The council approved closing Main St. the following week for the Veterans Day Parade.
The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. It begins in the parking lot of Cumberland County High School and finishes on Main St.
On Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, a ceremony will be held in front of the military memorial on Main St. at 10 a.m. Surrounding streets will be closed from 9:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., to accommodate handicap parking.
