Weather Alert

...A Few Snow Showers and Slick Spots Still Possible Through the Evening... Scattered light snow showers or flurries will linger into the evening across Middle Tennessee. Most locations will not have any accumulations, but a few spots could have less than one half inch of new snow. Any areas receiving snow will have slick roads. Also, refreezing of existing puddles could cause slick spots. Motorists are urged to exercise caution.