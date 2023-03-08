A Cumberland County jury of six men and six woman deliberated just over an hour before finding Robert David Morse, 22, guilty of first-degree murder in the Sept. 26, 2020, shooting death of his friend, Matthew Dylan Musser, 20, of Dorris Dr.
Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie accepted the guilty verdict after a brief recess, and in accordance with Tennessee law, sentenced Morse to life in prison.
Present state law dictates that life in prison computes to around 51 years in prison before Morse becomes eligible for a parole hearing.
The Chronicle was the only news media present during the two-day trial and will publish a full story on testimony and additional information tomorrow online and in the Chronicle print version.
