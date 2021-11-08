A Baker’s Lane man found in possession of a shotgun during a traffic stop by Crossville Police on Sept. 5 pleaded guilty to an information and received a nine-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender.
Adam Lee Morgan, 35, entered the plea on Nov. 1 to possession of a firearm by a felon and received credit for 58 days in jail already served.
He has been in jail since the day of his arrest.
Remaining charges Morgan was facing were dropped in exchange for the plea.
An information is a plea agreement that bypasses action of the grand jury and waives rights to hearings.
It is an expedient way to resolve uncontested charges.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
• David John Berg, 36, pled guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest, introducing contraband into a penal institution and child neglect. He received a two-year-and-one-day sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender.
The charges stem from Oct. 2 and 10 incidents during which Berg was involved in a domestic situation and fled on a motorcycle when police arrived on the scene. When arrested, he was found in possession of meth at the jail.
• Jamie Noel Hamlin, 34, pled guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for resale and received a four-year sentence with release into Drug Court when a bed becomes available.
If successfully completed, the balance of the sentence will be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived.
Hamlin was arrested July 29 after being stopped by a sheriff’s deputy for speeding and found in possession of meth.
• Matthew Ethan Hayes, 18, pled guilty to an information charing possession of marijuana with intent and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on probation under judicial diversion terms and conditions. The sentence is 30% as a Range 1 offender.
Hayes was stopped by sheriff’s deputies who found him in possession of a quantity of marijuana. He is to pay court costs and is banned from contact with a second party.
• Caleb Elijah Oran, 21, pled guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $2,500 and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation under terms and conditions of judicial diversion.
Oran is to pay $10,000 restitution at the rate of $280 a month and is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from the Dec. 10, 2020, sale of a tractor for which the owner was never paid.
• John Wallace Prince Jr., 24, pled guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $10,000 and received a four-year prison sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender and concurrently with a probation violation case.
The charge stems from the June 9 theft of a U-haul truck. Prince is to pay $300 in restitution (truck was recovered) and is being given credit for 305 days served in jail.
• Amanda Marie Rayder, 36, pled guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The sentence is at 30% as a Range 1 offender.
Radar was arrested May 14 when deputies served a search warrant on a property and found meth and cash in a storage building.
• Cameron Ashley Sherrill, 19, pled guilty to an information charging reckless endangerment and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation under terms and conditions of judicial diversion. The sentence is 30% as a Range 1 offender.
Sherrill is accused of firing a rifle that resulted in a bullet traveling into a neighbor’s residence. No one was injured, and the shooting was described as a random shot.
• Kimberly Spencer, 32, pled guilty to an information charging forgery and received a two-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. The sentence is to be served concurrently with a General Sessions Court sentence. She is being given credit for 36 days already served.
Spencer attempted to make withdraw funds from another person’s bank account with a forged document on April 2.
