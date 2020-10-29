Cumberland County Relay for Life held a Light the Night luminaria ceremony Tuesday night, recognizing and honoring individuals who have been impacted by cancer.
More than 100 lights spelled out HOPE on the hillside in front of the Cumberland County Justice Center.
“The hillside makes a beautiful background for our luminarias,” said Marlene DeLong, with the American Cancer Society. “Hopefully next year, COVID will be past and we will be ready to Relay as usual.”
The event was sponsored by Hospice of Cumberland County and included a Facebook Live reading of the names.
Individuals honored in memory were: Lowell Potter, Op Miller, Joe Woody Sr., Selma Vadola, Farrah Fawcett-Majors, Roscoe Henry, Grandma Plowman, Helen June Elmore, Marsha Elmore, Tena Sharp, Allen Sharp, Marie Faye Evans, Robert Evans, Nora Farley, Kenneth Dishman, George W. Elmore, Lowell Pugh, Dillon Roberts, Pearl and Fred Armstrong, Jeff Beaty, Bertha Cross, Kathy Michaels, Tommy V. Jones, Millie Bocs, Billie Sue Hammons, Gene Messersmith, Linda Milam, Jim Milam, Wilburn Green, Vickie Stalnaker, Grayson Knox West, Byron Roland, Archie Sexton, Geneva Sexton, Don Hinch, Arno McNeal, Angie Anderson Meekhof, Michelle Barnes, Peggy White, David Goddard, Marvin Smith, Wilma Martin, Max Martin, Mildred Martin, Elsie Grace Miller, Will H. Campbell, Willie Burgess, Clevis Potter, Linda Sue Potter, Hattie Burgess, Rita Abbott, Bernard Abbott, Louella Martin, Glenda Blaylock, Rose Smith, Barbara Stanel, Margaret Jo Potter, Tom Watkins, Mary Matherly, Jim Davis, Marla Davis, Connie Davis, Steve Lewis, Ronnie Davis, Debbie Tinch, Lori Atkinson, Ray Joslin, Rex Pippin, Bill Phillips, Stephie Threet, Marsha Bean and Wayne Keyes.
Individuals with luminaries purchased in their honor were: Mabel Potter, Denise Reed, Emma Bohannon, Allen Farley, Elizabeth Kilby, Frank Vadola, Rebecca Burks, Rocky Tabor, Stephanie Clark
Friend, Oliver Blaylock, Larry Blaylock, Glenda Faye Taylor, Dragica Majatovic, Deedee Graham, Josh Watson, Kathy Elrod, Syble Brown, Tommy Gunter, Randy Gunter, Kimberley Chambers, Michelle Pleinis, Linda Slaven, Melissa Harvey, Linda Nalley, Ricky "Chigger" White, Sandy Frew, Marlene Delong, Donna Davis, Sue Hinch, Sheila Sirman, Brannigan Tollett, Ronnie Campbell, Brenda Turner, Roger Price, Kenneth Kirtley, Bill Pressley, Charles Sexton, Mike "Beetle" Bailey, Melissa Matherly Bowers, Deanna Bertram, Linda Presley, Donna Davis, Jill Davis, Steve L. Davis, Phyllis Stover and Gail Hubbard.
Luminaries were also purchased in support of Brenda Cain and Maxie Martin.
Members of the Flowers Bakery Relay for Life team were present with snack cakes and treats for individuals present at the event.
The luminary ceremony has often been part of the annual Relay for Life event. However, the event and many fundraising activities that accompany it were not able to be held this year due to the COVID-19 health pandemic.
Proceeds benefited the American Cancer Society, which supports cancer research, education and community services for patients.
