Plumbing woes continue at the Cumberland County Jail.
A drainage line from the kitchen has been repaired, but camera investigation of the main line ended when the probe fell into a pool of water.
“The line runs the whole building,” Sheriff Casey Cox told the building and grounds committee May 21.
If not repaired, some commissioners worried the water could cause a sinkhole. Cox said he couldn’t guess how extensive the issue was because the camera couldn’t go beyond the pool of water. However, he’s talked to contractors about new technology that could result in an easier repair.
“They make a liner,” he told the committee. “It makes its own pipe. That’s much cheaper than cutting out the whole jail floor.”
The pipes are about 29 years old, installed when the jail was built in 1992.
Another problem that apparently reaches back to the jail’s construction is the lack of a grinder system on the sewer collection system. Over the years, the city’s sewer department has reported issues with items clogging a pump station near the county animal shelter.
Two years ago, the city sent Cox a letter saying plastic spoons and forks, plastic food wrappers and other items had been pulled from the pump station.
“They narrowed it down to Cumberland Medical Center or the jail,” Cox said. “Some of it was ours. Some wasn’t.”
Since that time, Cox suspended the commissary at the jail. Inmates are assigned a spork when they arrive at the jail, and they use that for the duration of their time in county custody. Cox has also discontinued the commissary.
However, the city still reports issues at the pump station. Since 2018, the issue has resulted in a cost of $5,350 to the city and 96 hours of labor.
Cox has priced a grinder system, called the Muffin Monster. Equipment and installation would be about $173,000.
Cox is unsure the material clogging the system is coming from the jail, though. He noted the most recent clog involved a blue towel not in use at the jail.
But his primary concern is the main drain line for the jail.
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, said, “We never put enough money in maintenance.”
He asked Cox to get prices on a grinder system that wouldn’t be quite so extensive and estimates on a line repair for an upcoming committee meeting.
“The budget is being looked at,” Blalock said, adding the committee could request support for a maintenance project, if necessary.
The committee will meet again June 8 at 4:30 p.m. at the Homestead Tower, 96 Hwy. 68, south of Crossville.
