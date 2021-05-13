There’s more than one place to build a municipal recreation facility.
Crossville officials learned that over the past few weeks as attention has been drawn to a proposed city indoor recreation center.
“There are some good possibilities, but we haven’t talked to some of the owners,” City Manager Greg Wood told Crossville City Council members during the monthly work session May 4.
Discussion about the proposed facility is to continue during a special-called meeting May 18. The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m.
Council members authorized an appraisal on a Webb Ave. site during a special-called meeting last month. The 24-acre site, owned by Eye Centers of Tennessee, has 18 usable acres based on land contours and a stream running through the property.
At that time, Wood told the council the property had been put into a receivership, which means a court-appointed third party is given responsibility over a property that serves as collateral for a loan. The receiver controls all aspects of the property until matters are resolved.
A second non-disclosed site was mentioned in April, but Councilman Scot Shanks said at that time it would be about a month before it could be discussed.
A community survey last year indicated heavy interest in an indoor recreation center. More than 75% of respondents said they fully support such a facility, with amenities such as an outdoor pool, indoor exercise and warm water pools, a golf simulator, racquetball courts, indoor batting cages, youth and teen areas, and casual child care options.
“If we can’t get one property, there’s many other people waiting in line to sell,” Wood said.
City Engineer Tim Begley said four sites had been looked at as of early May. They include 5 1/2 acres at the former Ford dealership site on Main St. and a property at Miller Ave. and Lantana Rd.
A third possibility near City Hall on Main St. was also named, though the property size could eliminate outdoor aquatics. Multiple property owners could also be involved.
A possible site behind the Cumberland County Board of Education central offices has been eliminated.
“It’s not big enough,” Wood said.
Properties on Genesis Rd. are also under consideration.
The proposed facility includes a building with a 2-acre footprint. The aquatic features take up another 2-2 1/2 acres.
“If you have a completely flat site, you’d probably need 7 1/2-8 acres,” Begley said. “We had about an hour and a half conversation the other day with the engineer and architect and they can change the configuration of the building to match the property. But we haven’t got to that point yet.”
Also up for discussion at the May 18 meeting are the options for selling city-owned property at 1140 Sparta Hwy. The city acquired the property in hopes of building a third firehall, but highway construction and growth potential has city leaders believing it may no longer be a suitable site.
Among the options that have been discussed are building the third firehall on city-owned airport property and relocating Station 2.
