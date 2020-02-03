CENTENNIAL CHRONICLE, July 12, 1956. EARLY SETTLERS OF CRAB ORCHARD. An article From the Crossville Chronicle, August 18, 1938, by the late S. C. Brown, Continued. Editor Chronicle: Last week we left the first highway across Spencer's Hill leading West through Renfro Hollow and the Crab Orchard Gap.
This road was evidently changed so as to cross Fall Creek just above the Falls now Ozone, and crossed Spencer's Hill South of the old highway so as to get a better grade going off of Spencer's Hill. I make this statement for the reason that when a boy I have heard old people say that in the olden times that in coming off Spencer's Hill to the Renfro Hollow the road was so steep that it was necessary to hang tree tops to the rear of the wagons to keep them from running onto the horses. This stretch of old road was not a part of what is known as the old stage or turnpike road that crossed Fall Creek just above the old McNair mill where the present highway crosses.
Prior to 1817, Robert Burke, a young man from North Carolina, came to the Crab Orchard Community and got acquainted with the Widow Haley while she kept tavern on Fall Creek and they were married in 1817, when the son, Elijah Graves Haley, father of George A. Haley, of Crossville was seven years old. They continued to live on Fall Creek at the tavern until 1827 when they moved to Crab Orchard, living in log cabins probably built by Pleasant Dawson, just above where the large brick inn was built in the same year by Robert Burke. He must have been a man of considerable means as he bought the Crab Orchard farm from Pleasant Dawson and erected the historic Crab Orchard Inn in 1827. Dawson died before a deed was made to Burke and Martin Dawson of Albemarle County, Virginia, executor of Pleasant Dawson, made the deed to Robert Burke in 1828, when John Quincy Adams was President.
Robert Burke and his wife, the former Widow Haley, lived in the Crab Orchard Inn and kept tavern, the post office, store and operated the farm until Burke's death. He and his step-son, E. G. Haley, owned the old turn-pike stage road from Sparta to the Kimbrough place at the South of where Rockwood is now, a distance of about fifty miles, the same being a portion of the highway between Nashville and Washington City.
One of the toll gates was kept at Crab Orchard, and I have heard old people say that as high as $75.00 a day would be taken in as toll in the Fall of the years when the emigration to the West travelled over this road. It has been said that during the moving West-season covered wagons were in sight all day long. In the operation of the old stage road, there were stations twelve or fifteen miles apart where relays of stage horses were kept, the stage coach carrying passengers drawn by four horses driven at rapid gait between the stations So the toll gate at Crab Orchard was not the only money-making point on the road, as there were a number of other toll gates between the Kimbrough place and Sparta. Of course, this turnpike had to be maintained and kept up at the expense of Burke and Haley the owners, yet it was a money-making enterprise.
