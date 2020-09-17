The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County continues to fall, with 118 cases reported on Wednesday.
But the county has reported 269 new cases since Sept. 1, and the number of deaths in the county has increased from 8 on Sept. 1 to 16 deaths. Six new deaths have been reported this week.
The number of hospitalizations has also increased, with eight new hospitalizations reported this week. The county has reported 52 residents hospitalized since the health crisis began in March.
The ongoing health crisis continues to impact local events and activities. Cumberland County High School will celebrate homecoming next week, but many of the traditional homecoming activities have been canceled due to the virus.
There will not be a parade this year, or large assemblies. Students will still take part in spirit activities during the school day, and a student pep rally may be held Friday, depending on the weather.
The football game against Walker Valley High School begins at 6:30 p.m., with recognition of seniors prior to the game and crowning of the homecoming queen during halftime.
Fans must wear a mask entering the stadium, with screening for temperature and possible exposure prior to entry. Masks may be removed if households can sit in the stands with social distancing in place.
Last week, Director of Schools Ina Maxwell reported three positive student cases in the school system and three positive cases among school staff. There were 81 students quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus and four staff members quarantined.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster continues to encourage residents to use face masks or face coverings to help slow the spread of the virus in the community.
“Masks/face coverings can help to slow the spread by slowing or stopping the droplets that carry the virus,” Foster wrote in an update Monday.
The Cumberland County Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1503 S. Main St. Free masks are available for each member of your household, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Statewide, there were 1,856 new cases reported on Wednesday and 24 new deaths. Since March, 177,087 Tennesseans have had the virus and 2,151 people in the state have died. There are currently 791 people hospitalized in the state.
The state has conducted 2.5 million tests. The positivity rate on Wednesday was 8.21%.
