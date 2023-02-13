With the release of a Crossville Police Department arrest report, more is now known on what led officers to engage in an effort to stop a 2015 Chrysler 200 that fled and later was involved in a crash in the Homesteads community.
The incident began around 1:40 p.m. in the area of Centennial Park off Industrial Blvd., according to Sgt. Joshua Mangas’ report. City police were notified through 911 that a vehicle fitting that description crashed into a gate and fence and then left the area.
Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle traveled toward Main St. In his report, Mangas reported seeing a vehicle fitting that description traveling south on Main St. in the area of Woodmere Mall. The vehicle he spotted had damage to the front and the passenger side mirror was hanging loose, the report states.
As the patrol sergeant turned his patrol car around, he saw the driver of the white Chrysler drive through the red light on Main St. at Genesis Rd. and continue south. CCSO Deputy Cpl. Mitchell Ward attempted to join Mangas in “boxing the vehicle in” and forcing the driver to stop without success.
Ward’s patrol car was struck with minimal damage as the Chrysler continued south. Officers pursued the vehicle to Hwy. 68 in the Homesteads.
On Hwy. 68, a white GMC van was reportedly struck in the rear and the fleeing driver’s vehicle was boxed in to a stop, with Mangas’ patrol car being struck in the right-side rear tire.
The driver then attempted to flee on foot and Taser weapons were activated, ending the flight.
Alexander Gregory Rice, 21, Coyote Ct., is charged with evading arrest, resisting a stop, frisk or arrest, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, failure to report a crash, reckless driving and was cited for four counts of running a traffic control divide, failure to maintain lane of traffic and following too close.
He also faces multiple charges to be filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and felony aggravated assault filed by the sheriff’s office.
Damage to the city park fence is estimated at $1,000.
Prior to the incident, CPD MPtl. Keith Sadula and SPtl. Corey Kelsch were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress on Netherton Lane involving a white vehicle.
CCSO investigators are looking into a claim from one of two passengers in the fleeing vehicle that the person had been forced into the vehicle against her will and had been assaulted.
Investigation into the entire chain of events is continuing.
