The Cumberland County Board of Education approved several measures the board hopes will help recruit and retain bus drivers for the school system.
"I'm happy to say that we have added some bus drivers in the last week," Director of Schools
Janet Graham told the board during its meeting Thursday.
Three drivers were hired that week, with one more entering training. Graham said the department is still short six drivers. The system needs 72 full-time bus drivers and 10 substitutes to be up to full staff.
Earlier in the month, the board approved paying the Department of Transportation physical fees of approximately $75 for new drivers.
Graham said, "Today, I think we need to think more in terms of recruiting bus drivers. We've always been a few shy."
Bus drivers work about two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon. Starting pay is $44.82 per day with top pay of $79.44 per day. The school system also pays the individual employee premium for health insurance for drivers.
Ideas to recruit new drivers included:
• $1,000 sign-on bonus for drivers who stay at least 90 days, retroactive to July 1, 2019, with school system employees eligible; and a $1,000 recruitment bonus for any transportation department employee recruiting a new driver who stays 90 days. Cost: $22,630 maximum.
• Quarterly safety and attendance bonus of $150 for drivers with no absences, no accidents or verified safety complaints. Cost: $48,881 maximum this fiscal year. Cost would be recurring.
• $500 end-of-year bonus, $40,734 cost each year
• Hiring four bus attendants for afternoon routes. Cost: $18,451 to $31,576 depending on if the additional two hours of work would move current part-time employees of the school system to full-time employment, making those individuals eligible for benefits. Cost would be recurring.
Two teachers also drive buses for the school system and had asked the board to consider paying them for snow days as other drivers are paid. That cost is up to $1,892 annually.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said the question for the board was where to find money for any of the options. She suggested the board take up to $100,000 from maintenance department budget. The school system has budgeted for a renovation project at Martin Elementary, set to be bid in March. It also budgeted additional maintenance funds for other projects at the school, including exterior painting.
Boston said the renovation plan included replacing doors at the school, which appeared to the be items in greatest need of painting at the school. Most of the school is brick.
"There is nothing in that school building that needs exterior painting more than we need bus drivers," Boston said.
Josh Stone, 4th District representative, said most of the options presented are recurring costs. The renovation at Martin was a one-time project.
"The second point I would make is that every project we have done has been over budget," Stone said.
Graham said the school system did not have definitive costs or plans at this time for the project. "We don't know about the cost of the doors. That's a high-ticket item," Graham said.
The school system also has projects in the works to fix Stone Memorial High School accessibility issues that were identified in an Office of Civil Rights audit a few years ago and construction of a Transition Academy classroom on the campus of The Phoenix School.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, said the school system had under budgeted in engineering services for construction projects and is already over budget.
She also cautioned the board on using one-time funds for recurring costs.
"When next year comes, if we can't fund something, then we're taking something away," Harris said.
She said the school system has some savings from being understaffed in the transportation department, about $1,500 per driver per month.
"That's just salary and medical insurance," Harris said. "Hopefully, we're zero drivers down at some point. We need to be careful."
Some of the savings have been used to pay for the driver's physicals.
"When you look at the budget mid-year, you are saying, 'I'm taking away from this to do that,'" Harris said.
Harris said the board had approved buying an additional bus in this year's budget at about
$92,000.
Boston said the maintenance budget had finished 2019 at about 75% of the budget, though some projects rolled into the new budget.
"The money is there. We've got the same item budgeted. When budget season comes, then we can address it as a recurring expense and see where we need to be," she said.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, and Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, thanked Boston for looking at the budget and prioritizing students over facility needs.
Hamby said, "Yes, it is important to have our buildings up and running. But if we don't take care of our staff, including the non-certified, including our bus drivers, if we don't take care of them, what is our purpose? What is our use?"
She said she fully supports moving funds from the maintenance budget to transportation for any of the proposed incentives.
Stone said the school system spends more on transportation than it receives in funding from the state. He also noted the school system spends more than its revenue each year.
"We're going negative every year," Stone said. "When we start talking about spending money, especially one-time money, on a recurring expense — that's $1,000 more we have to get from somewhere else next year or go $100,000 more into the red."
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said he didn't want to use one-time funds for recurring costs.
"That's what gets you in trouble with your budget," Inman said. "We're spending $3 million more than what we're taking in."
Safdie cautioned the board on using maintenance funds, recalling past issues of mold remediation at schools due to lapsed maintenance.
"You might be right," he told Boston. "But I watched us spend $1.4 million at Homestead for asbestos and mold and several hundred thousand more because the school system ignored the drainage that allowed the mold to get there. I watched Martin Elementary have roof leaks and be ignored because the idea of the board was the money was not going to students, so we'll not spend the money on maintenance."
Boston said she is not advocating ignoring maintenance needs.
As the board began discussing the proposals, Boston said the afternoon bus attendants had been a popular suggestion.
Transportation Supervisor Becky Reed and other drivers have been active at community events in recent weeks, encouraging people to look into becoming drivers. She said a majority of people talked with asked about bus attendants.
Hamby asked how attendants would be placed. Reed said they would likely review the routes with reported discipline issues.
Karge said, "I want to do all four. That's about $121,000. But they're all valid."
Hamby recommended hiring nine bus attendants and the quarterly bonus, at a cost of about $113,000.
Reed said this year could serve as a pilot program for bus attendants to show the value of the personnel, eventually expanding to every bus.
Stone questioned if the recommended actions would assist with the immediate need of recruiting new drivers.
"I understand it's easy to say because I'm not a bus driver, but that's nine new positions in our budget halfway through a budget year," he said. "It's ill timed."
Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative and a former bus driver, said she believes driver recruitment will be a continuing issue, but attendants could help.
Karge moved to hire four afternoon bus attendants, institute the quarterly bonus and pay the teacher drivers for snow days, supported by Parris.
Hamby said she'd like to amend the motion to eight or nine positions, but Karge did not agree to change the motion. She added she proposed a pilot program. Total cost will be a maximum of about $82,000.
The motion passed, with Safdie and Stone voting no. Inman initially passed but then voted yes.
"I want to vote yes," Inman said. "I want to do what is right for the bus drivers, but the money is the problem."
Boston then moved to transfer $100,000 from the maintenance budget for exterior painting at Martin Elementary to the appropriate accounts in the transportation budget. The budget passed with Stone voting no. Inman voted yes, but noted he was voting with "reservations."
