CHRONICLE. Births and a few deaths in 1903. August through December. The mother is always referred to as, “Mrs.” Her name not mentioned, and sometimes even her presence is omitted. It was the fashion of the times.
August 5, 1903. Creston. Born to Mr. and Mrs. J. R. Taylor, July 23, a girl. Mr. and Mrs. J. T. Wheeler, of Jamestown, were made happy recently by the arrival of a baby girl. Cigars, please, Tom.
August 12, 1905. Vandever. James Hall and wife are the happy parents of a baby boy. Crab Orchard. The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Vitatoe died Friday. Mr. and Mrs. James Smith were made happy Saturday by the arrival of a baby boy. Jim says the young fellow arrived just in the nick of time, as he expects to need help to handle his large trade when he gets moved into his new building, which he expects to do next week.
August 26, 1903. A new girl arrived at the Nicholas House last Friday morning and Mr. and Mrs. N. J. Ferguson are much pleased with the little lady. Mother and child doing well.
September 2, 1903. Creston. Born to Mr. and Mrs. Will Drake, Aug. 7, a boy.
September 23, 1903. Grassy Cove. Born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Ford Jr., a son.
September 30, 1903. Big Lick. The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. P. J. Bohannon died Sept. 26. Vandever. Born to Mr. and Mrs. Owen Hale a girl.
October 7, 1903. Keystone. Mr. and Mrs. Bailor Padgett are the happy parents of a young gentleman addition to their family.
October 14, 1903. Born to A. Jacob and wife, Tuesday last, a bouncing girl baby.
October 21, 1903. Ozone. The stork visited Ozone Thursday and left a ten pound boy with Mr. and Mrs. James Gamble. Born to Mrs. and Mrs. J. W. Cooper this morning at 7 o'clock, a girl. Mother and child doing well.
October 28, 1903. Wm. Music proudly calls himself papa now, a big baby girl arrived at his home yesterday. The stork made another trip to the home of Wm. Tally, one mile east of town, Sunday and left a baby boy. Mayland. Born to Andy Greer and wife, a fine boy. Child is doing well, but the mother is very sick with typhoid fever. She is some better at this writing, however. Born to J. J. Johnson and wife, a girl. The baby died. The mother is doing well. County Clerk U. S. Rose and wife are the happy parents of a baby girl since last Wednesday. Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Taylor were made happy Monday by the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.
November 11, 1903. Mayland. Born, at Porter Pew's and Harry Hall's, a fine boy at each place. All doing well.
November 19, 1903. Born, Tuesday, Nov17, to Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Burnett, a son.
December 16, 1903. Born, to Mr. and Mrs. W. B. Bowden, a boy, last Monday.
December 23, 1903. Mr. and Mrs. E. F. Walker are the happy parents of a baby girl since Monday. They are at the home of Mrs. Walker's mother, Mrs. Edna Dunbar, and both are doing well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.