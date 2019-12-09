Teachers and staff in the school system will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on employee morale after the Cumberland County Board of Education approved a climate survey.
The board also reviewed county-level data from a statewide survey of teachers and administrators related to school climate during its meeting Thursday.
“At this particular time, I think it’s appropriate we give a survey out and we do it before the contract is re-discussed,” said Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative.
His motion was supported by Stace Karge, 9th District representative.
The questions are:
•There is an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect within this school system
•I am generally satisfied with being an employee in this school system
•I would recommend this school system to parents seeking a place for their child
•I feel supported by our director of schools
•Our director of schools encourages suggestions for improvement
•I feel comfortable raising issues and concerns with the director of schools
•The director of schools develops good staff morale and loyalty to this school system
Karge said, “We took care to word these in a way that they were system questions, versus the Tennessee Educator survey that was specific to the schools. We really wanted to get the temperature of the system.”
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said the Tennessee School Boards Association will administer the survey for the board at no cost. It will create an online survey and use the school system’s employee directory to send a link and invitation to the approximately 1,200 employees.
TSBA has recommended the survey be available for a week, with results available within two or three days.
The motion was unanimously approved.
The board also reviewed data from the Tennessee Educator Survey, an annual survey of teachers and administrators across the state.
Kim Herring, student information systems director, said she had recently attended a conference where one of the survey organizers was speaking. As she read the questions proposed for the climate survey, Herring said she was reminded of the annual survey.
“Because I saw a lot of overlap, I wanted to be sure you had seen this and knew where it came from,” she told the board.
The annual survey is administered by the Tennessee Department of Education and Vanderbilt University’s Tennessee Education Research Alliance. In Cumberland County, 73% of teachers and 80% of administrators completed the survey during the six-week survey window in the spring.
Participation is voluntary and confidential. School systems can’t see how specific individuals answered — only the research team can access that information to provide demographic breakouts for data.
The survey has been administered each year since 2011.
The results, available at educatorsurvey.tnk12.gov, can be broken down by state, school system and school, provided at least 45% of teachers or administrators participated. Questions asked over multiple years include historical data.
Some of the questions include:
•There is an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect within this school — teachers, 55% agree, 38% strongly agree, 6% disagree and 1% strongly disagree; administrators, 29% agree and 71% strongly agree
•I am generally satisfied with being a teacher in this school — 45% agree, 49% strongly agree, 4% disagree and 1% strongly disagree
•I am generally satisfied with being an administrator in this school — 18% agree and 82% strongly agree
•I feel appreciated for the job that I am doing — administrators, 36% agree and 64% strongly agree
•I would recommend this school to parents seeking a place for their child — 40% agree, 55% strongly agree, 4% disagree and 1% strongly disagree
•I like the way things are run at this school — 46% agree, 34% strongly agree, 15% disagree and 4% strongly disagree
Though one board member questioned the timing of the review, Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said she had not been aware of the survey until recently.
“I think it’s got some really good information — some information that would benefit all of us,” she said.
Inman said, “This is asking teachers what they feel about their specific schools … This survey is a good survey to find out how the teachers feel about their specific school.”
Herring agreed, saying the survey asks teachers about their principal because that’s who they work with most often.
“They may not have as much interaction [with the director of schools],” Herring said.
Boston said, “But I’m very interested in how each teacher feels about their school.”
Inman said he just wants to be sure the board understands the survey is about individual schools and not the school system as a whole.
Hamby asked about surveys for noncertified staff.
“If it was not for our noncertifieds, we would not be able to function,” she said.
Herring said the school system does have a survey for non-certified personnel, though that data was not included in the statewide survey.
“This is to try and help the direction the state should take,” Herring said.
Boston said the survey indicated morale is high in the schools.
“It tells us the teachers that participated seemed to be very happy with the climate of their schools, administration as well,” she said. “I think that was an excellent grading system and an excellent way to look that we’re not doing half bad.”
