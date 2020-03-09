Dear reader, before we move on with this article on the 1929 Floods, it is only fitting to tell of the monument built for the seven Boy Scouts and their Scoutmaster. Scoutmaster James Tarwater Wright was a member of The Society of Colonial Wars. This group erected a tall stone monument topped by a white cross beside Whites Creek to honor Wright and the seven Boy Scouts killed in this flood. The names of all eight are on the monument.
Hwy. 27 was later widened to four lanes and the bridge crossing Whites Creek was constructed longer and taller, thus making it almost impossible to see the monument, which became neglected for years. In 2015, finding the monument deteriorating, covered with moss and dirt and overgrown with tall weeds, the Boy Scout troops of Kingston 101, Harriman 103 and Rockwood 106 and 305, worked to restore the memorial. The road leading to the memorial had to also be repaired. On March 25, 2017, the monument was rededicated with relatives of the boys who survived the flood attending the ceremony.
CHRONICLE CENTENNIAL EDITION, July 12, 1956. Article on 1929 Floods Conclusion. DAMAGE AT OAKDALE. Oakdale is estimated to have lost a million dollars in the great flood. The concrete bridge between the two parts of the town went out. It was this bridge that held the water back for more than an hour causing the quick rise at Harriman. Hundreds of railroad box cars were jumbled in great masses at different points below Oakdale. Three solid trainloads of perishable merchandise north-bound were completely destroyed while at least 100 cars loaded with other merchandise, including two cars of cattle were destroyed. Many cars can be salvaged.
The entire railroad yards, stretching up the railroad three miles, are strewn with debris and wreckage of all kinds. Approximately 15 miles of double-tracked roadway will have to be rebuilt. The cost is estimated at $300,000. One line is expected to be open for traffic in five days. The other will require five or six weeks as it is along the river bank and will have to be reinforced to be made safe. A passenger train from Cincinnati was stuck in a tunnel at Nemo due to a slide a the South end of the tunnel. None of the passengers were hurt and after 12 hours were taken north. The engine turned over, after hanging for hours on the brink, and rolled into the river.
“HOW MUCH WATER FELL FRIDAY NIGHT?” A number of times the question has been heard: “How much water fell Friday night?” No one in this section has been able to answer it. We have these answers that all can understand: One person said a common zinc wash tub was left standing in the yard empty Friday night and Saturday morning it was running over. How much more than enough to fill the tub fell no one has any way of knowing. Another person has said a lard can sat out all night in the rain and was two thirds full in the morning. Still another says a lard can sitting in the open was known to be empty Friday morning and it was running over Saturday morning. You can form your own estimate by these instances of how much water fell.
