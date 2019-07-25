A rock of the ages will now be protected for the ages. A popular tourist site, rock climbing crag and scenic overlook in Monterey, Bee Rock was officially dedicated as a park for the enjoyment of future generations on Saturday, June 22.
From now and forever after, all will be able to enjoy the magnitude of Bee Rock, thanks to the generous land donation by Bobby Walker. Walker donated the 10.65-acre Bee Rock property to the town of Monterey last December, after first executing a conservation easement through Tennessee Parks and Greenways Foundation. Bee Rock is insured to be a protected park area hereafter.
Monterey United Methodist Church pastor Denna Hornby began the land dedication proceedings by blessing the land, the day and the event.
Monterey Mayor Bill Wiggins said, “I think that while God was creating this world when the seventh day rolled around, I think he rested here.”
“I have a lot of memories of my family here. It’s nice to see all the other friends and neighbors here and the people who will enjoy this. I and my family feel extremely blessed to be in a position to have done this. This place is made for the benefit of the public by God,” said Walker. “I want to turn it over to the city of Monterey with the conservation easement on it that the city administers it for the benefit of everyone.”
“This is a stellar example of a success story,” said Tennessee Parks and Greenways Foundation Executive Director Steve Law. He continued as he spoke to Walker, “Bob, we are so grateful to you for having the foresight to permanently protect this beautiful area with a conservation easement and the generosity to donate the land to the town for all to enjoy.”
A conservation easement is a voluntary deed restriction specifically structured to permanently protect the natural resources of the site, as well as, in this case, to also allow for public access so everyone can enjoy its beauty.
Law added that the conservation easement not only protected Bee Rock but conserved an integral part of a much larger landscape, the Calfkiller River watershed, which was also a conservation priority for protecting imperiled plant and animals, including 18 rare species.
“This is a foothold for us for additional conservation work,” said Law.
Putnam County Executive Randy Porter said Putnam County Parks and Recreations Department will team up and to help Monterey in some of the projects.
“Bobby, your generosity for dedicating this and giving this to the city of Monterey is just unbelievable,” Porter said. “I dedicate our parks and recreations department to work with the city of Monterey to help in any way we can to make this a great place where people can come and enjoy.”
As per the terms of the easement, the town of Monterey can build a small bathroom facility and parking area. Monterey may also make any improvements necessary to ensure the safety of visitors. Additional preliminary conceptual plans for the development of the Bee Rock Park area have included building an alternative walkway up to the crest of the hill, a possible crosstie walkway with railing and building another overlook area for those who may not be able to negotiate the terrain. Wiggins added that a compost restroom facility would be installed thanks to a tourism enhancement grant. He projected work on that facility would soon commence.
Dr. Chuck Womack, Tennessee Parks and Greenways Foundation board member, said the Bee Rock park area is a wonderful place “to preserve and keep and treasure.”
Following the remarks and ribbon cutting, attendees enjoyed chicken salad or pimiento cheese sandwich sack lunch picnic, each packed with a Hershey Kiss to symbolize Monterey’s slogan “Where the hilltops kiss the sky.”
Wiggins said, “There are all kinds of memories here and we’re going to make them every day from here on. Tell folks to please come and enjoy.”
Bee Rock visitors are asked to please help to also take care of this wonderful gift by being courteous, not disturbing residents or other patrons, and not leaving any trash behind.
Parking is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Driving directions: Take I-40 to Monterey (Exit 300). Turn south/southwest onto TN-84/US-70N/Monterey Hwy. Take a left onto Bee Rock Road. A small parking area is located at the end of Bee Rock Road (on the left).
Access from the parking area: Once you have parked, take the trail at the end of the road. It will loop around a small structure and lead into the woods. You should see The Garden Inn Bed and Breakfast at Bee Rock on your left. The overlook at Bee Rock is located approximately 0.7 miles down the trail from the parking area.
